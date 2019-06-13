Fall River Electric Cooperative will hold its annual owner-members meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday inside North Freemont High School in Ashton. This year's theme is “People, Power, Purpose.”
The annual meeting is a free event to all customers that receive power from Fall River Electric. From 8 to 10 a.m., a free breakfast of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns and a beverage will be served. The first 500 members attending will receive a free ceramic knife set with peeler. Attending members may also enter a drawing for a $1,000 energy credit as well as thousands of dollars in other prizes. As a family event, Fall River’s annual meeting will feature kids’ activities including bucket truck rides, bounce houses, face painting and rides in the Fall River Propane train. Nearly two dozen vendor booths offering information and free prizes will be featured too. Vendors include an RV dealer, financial and health care providers and local agencies. Smokey Bear will also be in attendance, courtesy of the Ashton district office of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
A Medicare Seminar conducted by representatives of the Ballard Insurance agency also begins at 9 a.m. and is free to all attendees but seating is limited, so arrive in time to claim a seat.
The annual business meeting of the Cooperative starts at 10 a.m. Owner-members of the co-op will be finalizing the election of three board of director members from a field of 10 candidates as well as a couple of proposed by-law changes. The members will also receive a report on the financial condition of the co-op they own.
In addition to the board election, Anita Decker, former executive director of the Northwest Public Power Administration will be a guest speaker during the business meeting.