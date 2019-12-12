Fall River Electric Cooperative is hosting a holiday “Stuff the Truck” food drive in Rexburg leading up to the Christmas holiday.
The annual event benefits the Rexburg food bank, a co-op news release said. In addition to nonperishable food items, Rexburg is especially in need of pasta, cold cereal, peanut butter and canned fruit and chicken, the release said.
The food drive will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Broulim’s Fresh Foods in Rexburg.
Fall River Electric also invites Madison County businesses to donate. Every business that provides any food donations will earn an entry into a random drawing for a free $500 advertising credit offered by Rich Broadcasting’s The Wolf country radio station 96.1/102.1FM. The drawing will be held after the holidays with the advertising being used in the first quarter of 2020.
Those who cannot attend the Rexburg food drive can call Fall River Electric at 208-652-7431 and make a tax-deductible monetary contribution to the food bank of their choice. Fall River Electric's office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.