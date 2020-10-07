The fall assessments for the Idaho Reading Indicator are being completed this week, offering a statewide glimpse at how the spring shutdown may have affected student learning.
The Idaho Reading Indicator has been issued to students in kindergarten through third grade. The test is given through an online platform to students during the fall and spring to measure how students improved during the year. School districts can also issue versions of the test throughout the rest of the year to monitor progress without reporting those results to the State Department of Education.
The Department of Education extended the window for testing through Oct. 9 to make it easier for districts who are operating remotely or have fewer in-person days. The spring testing for the IRI was canceled after schools closed, so this fall's numbers are the first statewide sign of how student reading has changed over the last year.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 had completed nearly all of its reading assessments before the end of September. Across the board, students in District 93 appeared to be scoring about 3 percentage points lower than the grade level had scored last year.
Director of Curriculum Jason Lords said the district has seen fall scores for kindergartners declining in the previous few years, so he had been bracing himself for a significant drop this fall.
"I wasn't going, 'Oh my heavens, there is a huge need here.' It seems to be a little bit lower, but I know our teachers, and I know they will do what they can to get all their students up to the right level," Lords said.
The majority of students in District 93 were able to take the online test in less than an hour during class, while some doing remote learning did it while in a video call with their teacher to monitor and proctor the results.
Karlynn Laraway, director of communications for the State Department of Education, said that the state has seen more than 85,000 elementary students already complete the fall assessment. She said that the fall test serves to set the groundwork for student improvement and that comparing seasonal results isn't the main goal of the testing.
"We're focused in on skill development during the year, so that fall to spring change is really where the benefit of this assessment and the measurement is," Laraway said.
Detailed results of the fall reading test, broken down by demographics and the age group at each school, are already being collected by school districts to help teachers guide reading efforts. A breakdown for all of Idaho will be made publicly available by the State Department of Education in November.