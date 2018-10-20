Dozens of half-pint preschoolers buzzed with excitement Thursday morning at U-Pick Red Barn while their parents and teachers hovered around them gathering wristbands and paying for tickets.
The U-Pick Red Barn is one of several eastern Idaho pumpkin patches that attracts hundreds of visitors during the fall. The facility boasts acres of pumpkins in nine varieties, giant straw pyramids with slides and mazes, a small train ride, bounce pads and animals.
Inside the big red barn, a few children from the Castle Bridge Preschool sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls scooped up kittens to pet and hold.
“Oh my gosh, I want to take him home with me!” one little girl said, her cheek pressed to the kitten’s fur.
“I know honey, but that’s not going to happen,” her mother said.
U-Pick Red Barn owner Chase Walker said he tries to add something new each year to the patch he and his cousin, McNeil Walker, started 13 years ago. It started out as a small pumpkin patch meant as a teenage money-maker and has since grown into a major fall attraction. McNeil died in an accident in 2016.
“My uncle and dad just wanted us to have opportunity to make our own money and save money for our missions and college and to have some fun money in high school and junior high,” Walker said. “Eventually it got bigger and bigger.”
Over the years, the operation has added several acres to grow more pumpkins, refurbished the red barn to make candied corn and doughnuts inside and tried different things to add fun for families. Next to the barn is a “sand box” filled with corn. This year they also added more parking space.
“The barn’s been there since about 1936,” Walker said. “We restored the barn. … People can come inside and relax when it’s cold outside and come inside and enjoy some snacks.”
During morning hours, the operation is overrun with munchkins from area preschools on field trips. After school lets out, families and older children crowd the grounds.
Walker said some things the operation has tried over the years have not worked.
“We tried selling produce during the summer, but we couldn’t compete with other growers,” he said. “But they can’t compete with our pumpkins.”
When he’s not growing pumpkins or herding children, Walker works managing a potato operation for his father.