REXBURG − The Family Crisis Center intends to create a support group for men who have been sexually abused.
According to the Crisis Center, the group would bring survivors together and provide support, validation, connection, healing, empathy and hope.
“At the core of all sexual assaults are disempowerment and disconnection. To assist in recovery empowerment and connection are key,” according to information provided by the crisis center. “Survivors will witness the transformation that comes when they realize they are not alone and discover a community of people that care. The group will emphasize that sexual assault is not the survivor’s fault. The relationships and sense of connection to the other group members may become some of the most positive and supportive relationships in a survivor’s life.”
Currently, the Crisis Center is asking those in the Upper Valley who are interested in this free support group to contact them and participate. This is the first men’s support group the nonprofit has ever created.
Margie Harris, executive director at the Crisis Center, said that its staff secured funding for the group through a grant and that they have a local professional who has agreed to help council this group. She said he has worked at the Crisis Center in the past, sees the need for this group and is willing to help.
“There is a large number of people in our population, men, who have been a victim, at some point in their lives, of abuse,” Harris said. “We have a little bit higher of a population because of the university. We want to help with our community and provide a service for those men and say it’s OK to talk about it. And here is a place you can talk to others confidentially and privately with those who understand what you’re going through.”
DeAnna Palmer, victim services advocate at the Crisis Center, said the hardest part of healing is talking to others about it. In this group, victims can identify why they’re feeling the way they are and form bonds with others who know what they’re going through. They also learn skills, and when they come into contact with someone who may have suffered similarly they are able to share those skills. She said it goes far beyond just the support group.
According to the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, one in six men will experience some form of sexual assault during their life. Young people are the most at risk for sexual assault with 28 percent of all male victims being raped for the first time around 10-years-old or younger.
In a 2017 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that the Idaho rate of forced sexual intercourse was higher than the national average. The survey found that within the last 12 months of the time studied 5.1 percent of 11th-grade boys in Idaho were reporting unwanted sexual activity. The national average was 3.1 percent.
According to information from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 40.2 percent of gay men, 47.4 percent of bisexual men, and 20.8 percent of heterosexual men reported sexual violence other than rape happening at some point in their life.
“The average age at which girls first become victims of prostitution is 12 to 14 years old, and the average age for boys is 11 to 13 years old,” according to research from the same resource center.
According to information from the Crisis Center, childhood trauma can hinder brain development, cognition, physical health, emotions, interpersonal relationships, mental health and behavior.
One survivor of sexual assault agreed to speak on the merits of a support group.
John Doe, whose name has been changed within this article, is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. He grew up in a traditional middle-class home in California. He was abused by his parents at a very early age, and the abuse didn’t stop until he was around 14.
“(His staying anonymous) speaks to the issue that we’re talking about,” Harris said. “This is a survivor but because of the stigma, he doesn’t want to use his name. I’m proud of him for being willing to talk to you. Do you see what I’m talking about? Even someone who’s willing to talk to you doesn’t want his name out there. Our goal is to eliminate as much of that (fear and stigma) from our community as we can.”
During Doe’s teenage years those around him noticed something wasn’t quite right and got him the help he needed. He’s seen professionals and acquired guidance from those within his church. He’s also attended support groups and confirmed that they were helpful not only for himself but for those around him in similar situations.
“As I helped others I gained help exponentially,” Doe said. “I was very opposed to it (support groups) in the beginning. I had to see the benefit for myself, and I wasn’t focused on helping other people. It was tough, and I needed to see the selfish benefits. When I let my guard down just an inch I was able to benefit others more than myself and it helped me a great deal in return.”
Doe said despite the difficulty in his life he achieved great things.
“I have done well with (support groups),” he said. “It’s a tough subject. But I’ve done really well. I raised a family and have great kids and a great wife. But it was rough and a support group got me through the rough teenage years.”
Doe said he was happy that the Crisis Center was willing to give some attention to men who need help.
“I’m a grown man. I’m in my late 40s, now and I’ve done well business-wise and went to college. But we all use the term ‘battered women’s shelter,’ and we kind of look at that, and we think there’s no how, no way we would ever say people shouldn’t give them help,” Doe said. “There’s no question they need help. But what about a man who suffers the same thing?”
Doe said at an early age he was forced into what he called “films.” He said that men like him who have gone through sexual trauma need help.
“I’m not saying take away money from women in any way,” Doe said. “I’m just saying make it available to men. We’re told suck it up and be a man, but we do need to get attention too. I love the Crisis Center for what they do for the ladies. Lets see what they can do for the guys.”
For information about the support group contact the Family Crisis Center at 208-356-0065.