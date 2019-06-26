To those who knew her, Kaylynn Blue did not have a mean bone in her body. She always remembered birthdays and called her family regularly. She enjoyed working at Walgreens, where she had built a 12-year career between stores in Colorado and Idaho.
Kaylynn's reputation as a reliable employee made it seem all the more unusual when she missed work two days in a row without a phone call.
"She's never missed a day or been late without any kind of notice," said Brittany Kochar, her sister.
Kaylynn died over the weekend after he longtime boyfriend, Philip Schwab, reportedly stabbed her to death in bed. She'd celebrated her 33rd birthday just three weeks earlier. Schwab has been charged with first-degree murder after he admitted to the killing in an interview with the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Chris Kenney, Kaylynn's uncle, said it was surreal when he heard she had died shortly after she called him to wish her aunt a happy birthday.
"It's almost like something is missing in the world," Kenney said. "You walk around, everything's operating, and then there's this."
Kaylynn moved to Idaho Falls in 2016 to live with her boyfriend and his mother. She took a liking to the city and volunteered at the Idaho Falls Community Garden. The slower pace of a smaller city suited her better than Denver, where she moved here from.
"She was somebody who had a lot of integrity," said Tristan Blue, Kaylynn's brother. "She was somebody that always was there for other people when they needed her, and whenever she went to work or went out in her day to set a goal to get done, she would do it."
Kaylynn's reputation stands in contrast to Schwab's. Kochar and Tristan Blue both said they were uncomfortable around him. He was socially awkward, often making inappropriate jokes that made the family uneasy.
Kaylynn met Schwab in 2012 while studying business at Red Rocks Community College. She told her family she loved him, and they began a long-term relationship. Tristan said he told both of them separately that he thought they were not right for each other.
Kaylynn's family members are confident Schwab has a mental disability but they're unsure if he's ever been diagnosed. Kaylynn also had a mild learning disability, but no diagnosis. Her Facebook profile shows she was proud to have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in business management and supervision from Red Rocks in 2017.
Kenney said Schwab could at times be very intelligent and insightful. At other times, he acted with the mental capacity of a child. Kenney described him as "mousy" and said he had few personal interests. Kenney said Schwab now seems like a cliché of an isolated killer.
Kochar, Tristan and Kenney all said Schwab's bizarre Facebook posts that have drawn hundreds of comments since the murder were typical. He often made posts based on the movies, and that some of his posts made during the murder may be referencing films instead of events during the stabbing of Kaylynn and the two dogs, which belonged to Schwab's mother.
Despite their discomfort with him, none of Kaylynn's family members thought Schwab was capable of murder.
"Quite the opposite, in fact," Kenney said. "I would assume he was afraid of his own shadow."
Kochar recalled Monday when she learned her sister was dead. Idaho Falls Police Department officers called the family and spoke to her father.
"I just saw it on my dad's face before he even said a word," Kochar said.
The family came to Idaho Falls to make arrangements for Kaylynn's service. Her funeral will be in Colorado where she grew up. The family also met with the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office to discuss the criminal case against Schwab.
"She was a very a very loving person who really loved her family and friends," Kochar said. "It's just absolutely heartbreaking that things had to be this way."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the funeral expenses. Those wishing to donate can find the page at https://tinyurl.com/yylyyetm.