Families of sick children at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center now have a permanent space to call their own.
Last week the hospital opened a Ronald McDonald Family Room down the hall from the neonatal intensive care unit. The location has four bedrooms for families of children receiving treatment to sleep in along with a kitchen, laundry, common area and anything else they need for their stay in the hospital.
“It means so much for them to be here for the night and stay just down the hall from their new child,” Family Room Coordinator René Miller said.
This is the second location opened in the state by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho and the first in eastern Idaho. EIRMC had been working with the charity to open the room for more than five years when the project was first announced in late 2018.
Part of the reason the Ronald McDonald House Charity chose to open the room in Idaho Falls is the rising number of young patients at EIRMC. The pediatric unit has been full for the entire summer, while the NICU is at least three-quarters full on an average day.
Jamee Talamantez, director of Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, said the hospital’s new burn unit has increased the number of young patients coming in from families in nearby states or who were visiting the area on vacation when something happened.
“They come out here on vacation and have to stay for multiple weeks or even months, depending on what happened to their child,” Talamantez said.
Before the Family Room opened, there were limited options for families who didn’t know someone in the area. Discounted rates could be negotiated at some local hotels but that didn’t account for the cost of food and travel. The pediatric wing has a single bed for the parents of patients in its six rooms but doesn’t have the space or resources to house larger families. The larger neonatal wing doesn’t have any beds for parents.
Issues finding a place to stay weren’t limited to families from out of town. When Chris Pulham gave birth to her daughter 20 years ago, her newborn spent seven weeks in the intensive care unit. Pulham and her husband lived on the other side of Idaho Falls from the hospital but wanted to stay closer to the hospital, so they parked a camper in the parking lot and lived there until their daughter recovered.
Since then, Pulham has become a voice in the community pushing for the Ronald McDonald Family Room to come to town. Had the room been available, she likely would have been able to spend at least three nights inside the hospital.
“Nobody knows what that will mean for families until you go through that yourself,” Pulham said.
Each family will be given a three-night stay once they check in, at which point they can apply to stay for more three-day terms as long as there’s room and not a family that needs the space more urgently.
Five families have already stayed in the room since it opened last Thursday. The common areas of the family room will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., which is when it can be staffed by volunteers from the hospital and community. Outside those hours, access to the back hallway that houses the bedrooms and laundry room will be restricted to the families staying there.
Supplies and volunteers have started arriving to help complete the room. An Eagle Scout project gathered 15 boxes of donations to help stock the room with basic food and entertainment for the parents and children who could end up staying there. Eileen Wolcott, a neonatal nurse who had worked at EIRMC for over a decade, started as one of the first volunteer workers on Thursday.
“All these families just want a place where they can shower and have a little privacy while they’re here,” Wolcott said.
Pulham, her mother and her daughter prepared a spaghetti dinner for the families staying in the room on Friday night. She said the plan was to continue volunteering and giving back to families in the room for as long as she could.
Miller said the Family Room was continuing to look for donations and volunteers for one-off donations like what the Pulhams were doing.