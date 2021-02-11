The family of a man who was shot and killed Monday by an unidentified Idaho Falls Police Department officer has set up a GoFundMe page.
Joseph Johnson, 37, was in his backyard, where police were looking for Tanner Shoesmith, 22, who fled from a traffic stop. Johnson was reportedly holding a gun and wearing similar clothing to Shoesmith.
"On Sunday night an incredible father and husband was tragically killed at his home in Idaho Falls, leaving behind his wife of 19 years and 4 children, ages 5 to 12," Johnson's wife, Bree, wrote on the GoFundMe page. "He was adored by everyone that knew him and this loss is beyond understanding."
Dawn Follett, a neighbor of Johnson's said her grandchildren often played with his children. She said he was always kind, and a friendly neighbor.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave. The Idaho Falls Police Department has not released the officer's name. The Eastern Idaho Criminal Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, with Idaho State Police acting as the lead investigative agency.
The GoFundMe page can be found at bit.ly/JohnsonFund.