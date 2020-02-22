In early December, Boone and Kaley Beausoleil had a friend reach out asking if they knew of anyone interested in hosting a Ukrainian orphan over the holidays.
“I sent a message to my husband instantly, like ‘oh my gosh, yes. We don’t know anything about this kid, but this sounds awesome. Let's take him,’” said Kaley.
Before they knew it, the family was getting background checks, physicals and jumping through all the necessary hoops of the Host Children program. Normally, the vetting process takes months, but the Beausoleils completed it in two weeks in order to bring the child home in time for Christmas.
On Dec. 22., Boone flew out to JFK airport in New York to meet the 15-year-old Ukrainian boy. Due to Ukrainian confidentiality laws, the couple only gave his first initial, K.
K had flown in from Ukraine with a dozen other children from the orphanage, ranging in ages six to 15.
“Part of the goal of it is to give the kids an experience of life outside the orphanage,” Boone explained.
Boone and K then flew back to Idaho Falls where K was an instant hit with their 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Having grown up in an orphanage, K was used to having a gaggle of young ones around.
“If he saw them struggling with anything, he’d instantly jump over and help them. The kids looked up to him as a big brother figure,” Kaley said.
K spoke limited English, so they used a creative mix of translation apps and drawings to communicate with one another. The family slowly learned more about K’s story. K’s father wasn’t involved in his life. And, after his mother died of cancer when K was 10, he found himself in an orphanage where he has spent the last five years.
“After the first two weeks of him being with us, I was just broken because it was like ‘he can’t go back, I’m already in love with him.’ He just meshed and blended into our family so well,” Kaley said.
The deciding point came on Christmas night. K had spent the day in the kitchen helping Boone prepare dinner for the family.
“He had never really been in a kitchen before. He wanted to taste everything. He tasted every single spice in the spice cabinet,” Boone explained.
Later that night, K had a severe allergic reaction, mostly likely to something he ate. The family rushed K to ERIMC. Later, with K next to them asleep in a hospital bed, Boone and Kaley realized how hard it must be for a child to not have family around when difficult things happen.
“Can you imagine this happening and not having a family? That’s terrifying,” Kaley said.
K ended up spending a month with Kaley and Boone. At the end of that month, the couple asked the teen if he would like them to adopt him.
“K’s face just instantly lit up and he just started nodding yes with this look of ‘is this real?” Kaley said.
The Beausoleils have started the process of adoption though it’s proven to be a much more complicated process than they’d expected. And they're racing the clock. K turns 16 in June. According to Boone, the international adoption process becomes “exponentially more difficult” after the age of 16.
They are trying to raise the necessary funds for adoption. The couple estimates the adoption process will cost between $34,000 and $50,000. That total includes agency fees, travel, foreign government expenses, and work adoption reimbursement. The couple will need to take three trips to Ukraine and are required to stay multiple weeks there.
The couple has started a GoFundMe page called “Bringing K Home” where they are trying to raise $29,000 to help with costs. The page has raised $4,575 since Jan. 7. The family also held a fundraiser at the Snow Eagle Brewing on Feb. 7.
“It is a lot and is a little daunting when looking at the numbers but we firmly believe God will provide,” Boone wrote online.
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bringing-k-home.