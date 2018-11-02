The couple who started the Idaho Falls Blessings Facebook group received a special award Thursday night from the Ammon City Council.
Gary and Tesra Tiblow attended the council meeting with their 16-year-old daughter Megan to receive a special Extra Mile Award for the work they do moderating the 10,000 member group that provides aid and services to needy families in the Idaho Falls area.
"I know they spend a lot of time on this page and many others, making sure people get the assistance they need," Ammon mayor Sean Coletti said while giving the award to the Tiblows.
The council also proclaimed Nov. 1 as Extra Mile Day for the city to honor the other Ammon citizens who "are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families ... or world a better place."
The Idaho Falls Blessings group began in December 2016 as an offshoot from another Facebook group, SE Idaho Help With Food, that focused on providing food for the needy. At the time, Tesra Tiblow was bedridden with a major back injury. According to the Tiblows, she asked God to use them for good in the community and the Facebook page became the result of that prayer.
Since starting the Blessings page two years ago, it has expanded to include thousands of residents and 30 administrators organizing the various sub-groups and types of donations that are requested. The group covers everything from gift bags for chemotherapy patients to food and aid for the homeless population.
"It can be things as simple as (people who) need bread and sugar, up to people moving into houses with zero furniture. We do everything we can to help accommodate them," Gary Tiblow said.
The family also keeps a fully stocked box of food outside their house for those who need food at strange hours or feel shame about asking for help. Gary Tiblow said that while his family was happy to be recognized for their work, they felt guilty about receiving sole credit for the Facebook page.
"If it wasn't for God and the other admins and the community members, none of this would have happened," Tiblow said.
At the same meeting, the Ammon City Council declared that Nov. 24 would be Small Business Saturday for local businesses and passed a new snow removal policy allowing them to tow cars that are left in the way of city snowplows during winter storms.