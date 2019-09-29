Lewis the llama, famous for escaping into Yellowstone National Park for three months last summer, is back from his trip to the dentist.
Lewis’ dental appointment a week ago involved a 12-hour drive from his home in Bozeman, Mont., to Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Fort Collins, Colo. He was there to fix a broken tooth. He turned out to have periodontal disease in teeth on both sides of his jaw and three teeth were extracted — a molar on the left and two molars on the right — during a four-hour procedure under general anesthesia.
“He’s doing good and recovering,” said Susi Huelsmeyer-Sinay, of Yellowstone Llamas, Lewis’ owner. “He’s eating. It was a big surgery and all went well.”
Originally, Lewis was owned by Wilderness Ridge Trail Llamas of Idaho Falls. He escaped during a pack trip in Yellowstone and kept his distance from people, rangers and owners trying to bring him back into the fold. Lewis’ owner at the time, Beau Baty said the llama escaped after one of his guides took his halter off to relieve pressure on a sore tooth.
After three months of being a llama on the lam, Huelsmeyer-Sinay brought three friendly llamas with her to the Lewis Lake area of the park and beguiled the llama into a trailer and took him to her ranch. The llama, who was once named Ike, was renamed Lewis after the area he was found and Baty said the llama was hers. Huelsmeyer-Sinay said the tooth injury was probably the result of being kicked by another llama.
For llamas, surgery on back molars is more involved than it is with humans.
“The surgeon had to go in from the outside and go in through the cheek and into the bone and cut the bones and get the teeth out and cut out all the infected stuff,” Huelsmeyer-Sinay said. “The bone has to heal over the next few months.”
The operation was performed by Dr. Jennifer Rawlinson, chief of dentistry and oral surgery at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
“He still has a lot of really good chewing surface to be able to masticate his hay and to be a really healthy, happy pack llama,” she told the Colorado State University news service. Rawlinson was helped by a team of anesthesiologists and technicians who kept the 300-pound patient breathing properly and comfortable during surgery. In about a week, he will have staples removed from the incisions on his cheek.
“All in all, he will spend the winter recovering,” Huelsmeyer-Sinay. “But next season he will be ready to pack.”
Unlike many humans who enter the dentist’s office with fear and trepidation, Huelsmeyer-Sinay said Lewis was a good sport about it.
“He was very calm and a cooperative llama,” she said. I think he knew the whole time that people were trying to help him. He’s very sweet. He’s still very calm and relaxed now. I’m sure his jaw still hurts and the healing process still hurts.”
Huelsmeyer-Sinay said she plans to take Lewis packing next season in Yellowstone where her company offers commercially guided trips.
“I don’t think he will try to escape. He has no reason to anymore,” she said.