The “Fanfare and Triumph” concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 30 in the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. It is the season finale of the Idaho Falls Symphony.
Thanks to a joint partnership with Bank of Idaho and Idaho Falls Community Hospital, the symphony will use the event as an opportunity to honor and highlight the contributions of first responders in Idaho Falls.
“These professionals have devoted themselves to their work more than ever in recent years,” said IFS Board Member Brian Ziel of the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. “We wanted to give back and say thank you, so large numbers of first responders have been given vouchers to attend for free, and they will be recognized for their service.”
The symphony’s program opens with the Idaho Premiere of “Fanfare for Democracy” by American composer James Stephenson. This flashy fanfare serves as a celebration of America and its democratic process. The work will be premiered in all 50 states in the 2021-22 season, and the Idaho Falls Symphony will be the debut orchestra from the state of Idaho.
Adding to the list of historic firsts, the concert also features the 2020 Young Artist Competition Junior Division winner, pianist James Tyler McKay, who is making his Idaho Falls Symphony debut. Only a junior in high school, Tyler has already won several competitions. Tyler currently studies piano with the symphony’s principal pianist Stephen Thomas.
Tyler has patiently waited for this opportunity since winning the competition in 2020; the symphony had to postpone the performance until a full orchestra could once again gather onstage.
Tyler will perform the incredibly challenging First Piano Concerto by Russian composer Sergei Prokofievl. The piece was written in 1911 when the composer was only 11 years old. Tyler brings incredible energy to the music.
As a conclusion to the season, the symphony will perform Tchaikovsky’s monumental Fourth Symphony. Written in 1877 when the master composer was experiencing many personal hardships. The work begins with the foreboding sounds of fate. The composition then moves into a lighter tone, radiating his inner joy. The triumph of his personal fulfillment is manifest in the ebullient finale.
In-person tickets are available now for Fanfare and Triumph. The concert will also be broadcast live online for our Virtual Audiences. Tickets and information are available at www.ifsymphony.org/events.