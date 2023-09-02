This is New Sweden Farms’ first year selling its flowers at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market, and its debut has been a resounding success.
“We’ve sold out almost every week we’ve gone,” said Lana Prier, who works on the family-owned farm.
New Sweden sells flower bouquets at the farmers market each Saturday.
Prier’s parents started New Sweden in 2017. The farm itself offers many activities, such as a corn maze.
“We bought what was called the old Fetter Farm,” said Deby Infanger, Prier’s mother.
Initially, Infanger thought they were just going to let the farmer run the farm.
But “my husband woke up and said, ‘I think we’re gonna start a corn maze,’” Infanger said.
“And I said, ‘You’re crazy. We don’t know anything about corn mazes.’”
Infanger’s husband has a friend in Salmon who owns The MAiZE Inc., a company that designs corn mazes, and so New Sweden Farms was born, according to Infanger.
Although the farm itself offers many activities in the fall, the booth only sells flower bouquets so far.
The flowers are sold in canning jars or as long-stemmed bouquets that are wrapped up, Prier said.
Arranging the bouquets is just as much a family affair as the overall farm business is.
“My husband cuts most of the flowers, and me and the girls put the bouquets together,” Prier said. “We just kind of watched a few YouTube videos on bouquet making and started doing it.”
The bouquets contain a mix of different varieties of flowers.
“We try to have a mix of ones that will last longer in with each bouquet so that people can get at least a week out of them,” Prier said.
The bouquets’ colors depend on the arranger’s color preferences.
Since Prier’s kids help make bouquets, some of their preferences come into play.
“My one daughter tends to … do more complimentary colors in hers,” Prier said. “And then my other one likes to stick with a palette of reds and pinks and really similar colors, so we get a really good variety that way.”
New Sweden’s bouquets can typically last a week, but Prier has tips for customers to help their bouquets last longer.
“Something that really helps is that you don’t want (the flowers) in a hot place,” Prier said.
Additionally, some fruit can actually “interfere with the life of your flowers,” so bouquets should be on a different surface than the fruit. Dumping out old water and replacing it with fresh water every few days helps as well, according to Prier.
“The last thing that really helps is to re-trim the bottom of the stems every once in a while,” Prier said.
Bouquets at New Sweden’s farmers market booth cost $15.
Along with the booth, New Sweden’s corn maze will be opening Sept. 16. The farm offers many other activities too, such as pumpkin patches, wagon rides and a petting zoo among many other activities for the whole family, Prier said.
U-pick flowers will also be available during the corn maze season.
The farmers market will run until Oct. 28 this year, and it is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market runs along Memorial Drive.
For a map of vendor locations at the market, go to idahofallsfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.