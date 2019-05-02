The Idaho Falls Farmers Market is back.
The market, which has been around for more than 30 years, opens Saturday.
Located along the River Walk on Memorial Drive, the market features farming, ranching, gardening and artisan vendors who sell fruits and vegetables, nursery stock, meats, flowers, handmade crafts, art and other specialty foods.
It’s an Idaho-preferred market, meaning the market gives preference to growers and vendors from Idaho versus out-of-state.
“Vendors come from all over southeast Idaho,” said Junean Stoddard, market manager and vendor for the Idaho Falls Farmers Market.
The market has 86 members, but about 60 show up each Saturday, Stoddard said. This year there will be some new vendors, selling pottery, art, flowers and food, including bread.
“We have a really good holding of vendors that have been coming for years,” Stoddard said. “People can find the ones that are traditional there and find some new things, as well.”
On Saturday, there will be plenty of plants, vegetable and flower bedding for sale, as gardening season begins, Stoddard said. Agricultural products will start slow but the offerings will grow as produce becomes available in late summer.
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday between May 4 and Oct. 26.
“We really appreciate the people of Idaho Falls and how well they’ve supported the market through the years,” Stoddard said.