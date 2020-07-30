Three FBI agents have been subpoenaed by state prosecutor Rob Wood to appear at Chad Daybell’s upcoming hearing. The agents, Special Agent Benjamin Dean, Special Agent Steven Daniels and Agent Gary Lyu, are all based out of Salt Lake City. A fourth subpoena was also filed for Rylene Nowlin, laboratory manager for the Idaho State Police Forensic Services in Meridian.
Subpoenas are a routine part of calling witnesses, said Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Clark.
They will each appear at the Fremont County Courthouse on Monday and Tuesday “as a witness in a criminal action.”
Wood declined to comment on the subpoenas.
The FBI has been part of the investigation into Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow since the early days of the case.
The subpoenas came a day after a sealed court hearing was held regarding whether Vallow’s attorney Mark Means potentially had a conflict of interest in the case. The subject arose over Mark Means previously stating he represented both Vallow and Daybell. These statements were made prior to Daybell’s arrest on felony charges.
Daybell has since dropped Means as his attorney. Daybell is currently represented by attorney John Prior.
Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins found “after exhaustive analysis” that “any conflict of interest has been adequately waived for the current proceedings.” According to Eddins, Vallow could proceed with Means as her attorney.
Daybell and Vallow are each facing two felony counts of concealment of evidence involving the cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old and Tylee Ryan. The children’s bodies were found buried in Daybell’s backyard in June.
Daybell and Vallow are also under investigation for the death of Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after his wife of 29 years died from what police have called suspicious causes.
Daybell’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 3 and 4 at the Fremont County Courthouse.