The FBI has released a newly discovered photo from Tylee Ryan's last known day alive. Photos place Tylee in Yellowstone National Park with her mother Lori Vallow, her uncle Alex Cox and younger brother J.J. on Sept. 8, 2019. This is “the last verifiable sighting of her.” The FBI had previously released a blurrier photo from the same day.
Tylee was never seen again after that day. The next day, cellphone pings place Cox at Chad Daybell's backyard pet cemetery. Tylee's body was found in that pet cemetery on June 9.
"Our investigators recently discovered the attached photo of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Alex Cox, taken on September 8, 2019 in Yellowstone National Park. I am releasing it today only because the quality is a little better than the other photos we previously released from that day," said Sandra Yi Barker, FBI Public Affairs Specialist, wrote in an email.
Seven-year-old J.J. later disappeared on Sept. 23, 2019. His body also was found on the Daybell property on June 9.
Both Chad and Lori are in jail as they await their July court hearings.
Chad’s charges include two felony counts of concealment of human remains “about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered.”
Lori faces two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.
Chad will next appear in court on July 1 and Lori will appear in court on July 9.