Bingham Memorial Hospital received $840,111 on Tuesday from the Federal Communications Commission as part of the FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program.
The money will be used by Bingham Memorial for "the purchase of tablets, webcams and headsets, along with remote monitoring software, to provide telehealth services to patients in a county without ubiquitous broadband coverage," an FCC news release said.
To date the program has awarded more than $208 million to health care providers in each state, territory and the District of Columbia, the release said. Round 2 of the program is a $249.95 million federal initiative that builds on the $200 million program established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the release said.
In earlier disbursements from the program, Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene and the St. Luke’s Health System in Boise received $784,023 and $699,815, respectively.
The COVID-19 Telehealth Program supports the efforts of health care providers to continue serving their patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices necessary to enable telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
“As the impact of new variants continue to challenge our healthcare system, the FCC has worked diligently to review and approve funding commitments as part of our COVID-19 Telehealth Program,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the release. “As we head into 2022, the ability to treat patients and loved ones from the safety of their home is of vital importance.”