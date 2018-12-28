Federal Communications Commission Director Ajit Pai has directed his department's public safety staff to investigate the national internet outage which began Thursday morning and has continued into Friday.
In a Friday morning statement posted to Twitter, Pai voiced concern about the outage's effect on 911 service providers across the country.
The nationwide @CenturyLink service outage and the delay in restoring critical 911 capabilities is unacceptable. I have spoken to CenturyLink to express my concerns and have directed the @FCC’s public safety staff to launch an investigation. My statement below. #publicsafety pic.twitter.com/HgQas1xtyB— Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) December 28, 2018
The announcement comes as some in Idaho have seen a restoration of internet service from CenturyLink, even as company engineers have faced new difficulties in solving the problem on the national level.
At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, the company tweeted its teams had “discovered some additional technical problems as our service restoration efforts were underway.” This came on the heels of another statement, issued about seven hours earlier, in which the company estimated service would be restored within four hours.
“CenturyLink engineers have identified a network element that was impacting customer services and are addressing the issue to fully restore services,” according to that statement.
Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff's Office, said Ada County Dispatch was temporarily unable to return calls from out of state phone numbers overnight as a result of the outage. That problem, he said, was fixed by Friday morning.
Cities across the country have felt the effects of the outage. In Idaho, for instance, the internet snags downed phone systems for the Idaho Department of Correction and the Idaho Department of Education, according to those agencies’ social media posts.
That changed just after midnight Friday morning, though, according to Jeff Ray, spokesman for the Idaho Department of Correction. Ray confirmed Friday morning the department's phones are working once more.
The same was true of phones at the Idaho Secretary of State's office. Phones were working again by about 8:30 a.m., according to the office's Facebook page.