BOISE — With COVID-19 disrupting businesses and household incomes nationwide, Idahoans are left wondering about their options if they are unable to make their mortgage payments.
Late last month, President Donald Trump announced a 60-day moratorium for foreclosures and evictions for single-family homeowners and tenants renting those homes, but this only impacts homeowners with Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgages. This moratorium also includes mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
At the end of January, there were 49,140 FHA insured mortgages in Idaho, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development spokesman Leland Jones. A report from The Urban Institute found roughly 65% of mortgages nationwide are backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Private lenders may not have a foreclosure or eviction moratorium placed on them, but many of them are offering other solutions. Zions Bank Western Idaho Region President Toni Nielsen said her bank and many other lenders are offering homeowners payment deferrals for up to 90 days. This practice is called “forbearance,” which delays payment and adds it on the end of your mortgage.
Nielsen said this is not the same as forgiveness and will end up costing those who go into forbearance more money in the future.
“Let’s say you have 20 years left on your mortgage and you’ve got 90-day forbearance, so now you owe 20 years and three months,” she said. “Under forbearance your loan payments are postponed, but interest continues to accrue during this period.”
This comes at the same time as renters are still expected to pay rent, although evictions have been halted in public housing. Apartment complexes with HUD-backed mortgages will receive 90 days of forbearance in exchange for holding off on evictions for 120 days, but there has not been any widespread relief in rent payments for tenants.
Direct federal payments to Americans making less than $99,000 to help weather the outbreak have not been disbursed, but are expected to roll out this month, and unemployment claims to help make up a portion of lost wages are still being processed.
Under the CARES Act, the $2 trillion stimulus package Trump signed into law last month, there are also significant funds available for small businesses. Nielsen said banks such as Zions will be taking applications and administering millions of potentially forgivable loans to businesses with less than 500 employees, nonprofits and others to help them for eight weeks.
Organizations and businesses can apply for funds up to 2.5 times their monthly payroll to help cover employee wages, mortgages on buildings they own, rent and utility payments up to $10 million. Nielsen said these will be loans funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, but as long as the money will be used in eight weeks it can possibly be forgiven. There is no final application available, but it opened April 3.
Nielsen said there is no way to speculate how long the outbreak will last, and if it looks like it will stretch beyond eight weeks there might be a need for a second stimulus package.
“This particular (package) has really specific guidelines and dollar amounts. If it’s not enough the Congress is going to have to go back to work and figure out what else to help people if it’s going to extend past eight weeks,” she said. “It’s hard to tell at this point. That’s something we’re all going to have to wait and see.”