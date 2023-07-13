Health professionals, local businesses and community members gathered to discuss the local fentanyl epidemic Tuesday evening at the Downtown Event Center.
Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board hosted the fentanyl town hall to inform and educate the community about the local impacts the synthetic opioid causes.
“They are dancing with death every time,” said Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse about those taking illicit drugs.
The town hall’s panel consisted of four members — Mallory Johnson, of Eastern Idaho Public Health; Jon Perry, of the Idaho Falls Fire Department; Michelle Smoley, of the Center for Hope; and Hulse.
The panelists sought to educate community members on the persistence and prevalence of the fentanyl epidemic in Idaho and Bonneville County.
Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If I gave all of you a saltshaker and (you) tried to get 10 grains of salt into your hand, that’s about the lethal dose (of fentanyl),” said Johnson, the health district’s senior health education specialist.
Two milligrams of fentanyl, an amount large enough to kill, can fit on the tip of a pencil with room to spare. The illicit substance is often laced within other drugs, such as heroin and methamphetamine, or disguised as a pharmaceutical pill, such as Xanax.
Six out of every 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contains the lethal dosage, Johnson said.
The epidemic has surged through the country in recent years. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, overdoses from synthetic opioids like fentanyl have increased from approximately 20,000 in 2016 to more than 70,000 in 2021.
The panelists acknowledged that many think fentanyl is a “big city” problem. However, each panelist was quick to rebut that notion.
“This is out there and prevalent in our community. We just took a bunch more pills off the street,” Hulse said.
Hulse referred to Idaho’s largest fentanyl pill bust that occurred during the last week of June in Idaho Falls. Officers seized approximately 16 pounds worth of fentanyl pills, the Post Register previously reported.
“There’s potentially fentanyl in this room,” Hulse said. “There’s probably fentanyl across the street.”
Hulse said the influx of fentanyl in the area has made it so officers can no longer count the pills. There are just too many.
In 2021, the Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department seized 3,580 synthetic opioid pills. In 2023 so far, they have seized 102,257. That is only within Bonneville County.
“You have an epidemic. We are losing. We have lost the ability to keep this stuff out,” Hulse said. “I can’t even keep this out of my jail.”
Hulse said that there have been four nonfatal fentanyl overdoses at the Bonneville County Jail — three during work release and one within the jail.
In 2022, there were 361 overdose deaths in Idaho, 180 of which directly involved fentanyl, Johnson said. According to data as of May 1, the state has seen 51 drug overdose deaths, of which 28 directly involve fentanyl.
“Someone might look at those numbers and think ‘that’s high or that’s small,’ but when that’s someone you know, that’s a large number. Even just one is a large number,” Johnson said. “These are people in our community that we’ve lost, and people in our state that we’ve lost.”
Perry, the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s chief deputy, echoed a similar sentiment.
“This is a weapon of mass destruction,” Perry said.
Perry explained and promoted the fire department’s Naxolone Leave Behind program. Perry said the department was the first in the state to create such a program.
Within this program, first responders are given a kit containing two doses of Narcan (the brand name for Naloxone), information about drug addiction resources and a CPR barrier shield.
First responders are encouraged to leave the kit with any victim they think is susceptible to an opioid overdose.
Narcan is an over-the-counter drug that can reverse opioid overdoses for up to 60 minutes, enough time for Emergency Medical Services to arrive. Businesses, such as Center for Hope, provide free Narcan at their location.
Smoley, a recovery coach at Center for Hope, shared her addiction history with the crowded room.
“I don’t have statistics or slides. Just a story,” Smoley said.
Smoley recalled her upbringing from an “alcoholic mom and a drug-addicted dad.” She told the audience that her substance abuse began in the eighth grade.
After years of abusing alcohol, marijuana and heroin, Smoley moved on to opioids after a severe back injury in her 20s.
“I was a sitting duck for Big Pharma. Pharmacists were my best drug dealers,” Smoley said.
Tears filled Smoley’s eyes as she remembered her many run-ins with police officers and trips to jail.
“If you handed me something and said ‘this might kill you,’ it wouldn’t have stopped me,” Smoley said. “The risk of death would not have deterred me.”
In 2019, Smoley graduated from Idaho Falls drug court. She has used the lessons from her battle with addiction to teach those currently struggling.
“Michelle, you are a hero,” Hulse said. “We have to drag the scourge of addiction into the light of day. We can’t hide people because they have addiction. We have to allow them to heal.”
Hulse emphasized that Mexican cartels are trafficking fentanyl directly through Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.
“Rather than calling it overdoses, we are calling it poisonings.” Hulse said. “The cartels are poisoning the American people.”
Hulse encouraged everyone to carry Narcan with them.
“We have to become more resilient against this reality that we can’t stop,” Hulse said.
Smoley reminded the audience that Narcan shouldn’t encourage anyone to abuse illicit drugs like fentanyl.
“It (Narcan) is permission to save your life. At the end of the day, dead people can’t recover,” Smoley said. “But I did.”
For information and resources about the fentanyl epidemic, go online to One Pill Can Kill.
