Health professionals, local businesses and community members gathered to discuss the local fentanyl epidemic Tuesday evening at the Downtown Event Center.

Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board hosted the fentanyl town hall to inform and educate the community about the local impacts the synthetic opioid causes.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.