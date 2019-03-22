Ferrell’s, the locally owned men’s dress clothing retailer, is hosting a ribbon-cutting and grand opening — two separate events — for its new location.
Earlier this year, Ferrell’s moved out of the downtown Idaho Falls location that it occupied for 68 years. Its new store, which opened earlier this month, is at 3194 S. 25th E., Idaho Falls.
Ferrell’s, with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting at noon on April 1. The clothing store was founded in 1950, according to the store’s co-owner, Dana Wright.
At 2 p.m. on April 13, Ferrell’s will host a grand opening, with catered food, Wright said.
Wright and his wife, Teneal Wright, own the business. They bought Ferrell’s from Teneal’s father, Brent Tueller, last year.
Shortly before retiring, Tueller sold the downtown building to local investment group 100 Proof, which is currently restoring the building.
While the downtown building is a prime, central location, the new Ferrell’s takes its place in greater Idaho Falls’ retail corridor.
“The big clothing retail locations are out there on that section of Hitt Road, from the mall to Men’s Wearhouse to Kohl’s and those types of places,” Wright told the Post Register on Dec. 3.
So far, sales at the new location have been “OK,” Wright said, although March typically is a slow month.
David’s Bridal used to occupy the building. It’s about 600-square-feet smaller than Ferrell’s old building, Dana Wright said. But it has space for all the same merchandise, and it was an easy transition from bridal shop to men’s dress clothing — the building already had customer dressing rooms and merchandise storage in the back.
“It was pretty much set,” Wright said. “We just had to do some color changes and we wanted to do a little bit different flooring.”
Immediately after opening, the store didn’t have a phone or an internet connection, but those have been installed. To reach Ferrell’s by phone, call 208-522-8293.
The public is invited to both the ribbon-cutting and the grand opening.