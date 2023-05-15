Idaho Falls Urban Forester Lee Washburn, City Councilman Jim Freeman, South Idaho Urban Forester Gary Bates, Parks Superintendent Ronnie Campbell, Mayor Rebecca Casper, Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm, and the Lorax unfurl the Tree City USA flag awarded by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the Idaho Department of Lands.
South Idaho Urban Forester Gary Bates presented Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper with the city's 31st annual Tree City USA award at an Arbor Day ceremony Monday at Ryder Park.
Casper, City Councilman Jim Freeman, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation officials and horticulture students from District 91’s Career and Technical Education Center gathered for the 151st anniversary Arbor Day commemoration.
“We take Arbor Day seriously here in the city of Idaho Falls,” said Casper. “... Trees are really important. They add value to the community in so many ways.”
To qualify for the award, a city must have a tree committee, have a tree ordinance, care for trees by spending a minimum of $2 per capita, and hold an Arbor Day celebration, Bates said.
The city and students planted 18 trees at the celebration — including a weeping willow, sensation maple, black alder, bur oak, autumn brilliance serviceberry, American elm, Norway maple, little leaf linden, white birch, honey locust and flowering crabapple trees.
“There’s a lot of diversity that we can build into our system if we plan properly and if we are aware,” Casper said.
The trees ranged in height from about 10 to 14 feet tall and were planted along the eastern side of the lower pond.
“I’m excited to be here at the lower pond of Ryder,” said Lee Washburn, urban forester for Idaho Falls. “This is a really cool addition. I think this is going to be one of the coolest places in town when we’re done.”
The city planted more than 160 trees last year, pruned more than 3,000 trees and “invested $10.80 per capita to care for publicly owned trees,” Bates said.
Shade Tree Commission members Matt Hill, Gary Bates, Sam Ellsworth were recognized, along with city planner Brian Stevens.
“One of their jobs is to make sure that we are paying attention to the tree canopy for the city,” Casper said.
Casper was also joined by the Lorax from Dr. Seuss’ children’s book.
“The Lorax represents this commitment that we make to our environment,” Casper said. “Certainly planting trees is the right thing to do for the future.”
Idaho has 61 cities and towns recognized by Tree City USA, Bates said, representing roughly one-third of cities in the state.
“We offer tree inventories that help cities know where their trees are, what condition they’re in, how big they are and what species they are,” Bates said. “… It helps place a value on the contributions that trees make to the community. We also do an inventory-based management plan to help the city develop long-term plans for their goals for the future of the canopy of trees in the city.”
The first Arbor Day was observed in 1872 in Nebraska when J. Sterling Morton asked the Nebraska Board of Agriculture to designate a day for planting trees. More than a million trees were planted in Nebraska that first year, and the resulting holiday has spread around the world.
Casper issued an Arbor Day proclamation, declaring that “trees can reduce the erosion of precious topsoil by wind and water, lower our heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife. …They increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, beautify our community and are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.”
While Arbor Day is traditionally held the last Friday of the month in April, cities are free to designate another day of the year to celebrate it. Idaho Falls tends to hold its celebration in May because of its later growing season.
