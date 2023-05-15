Arbor Day celebration
Idaho Falls Urban Forester Lee Washburn, City Councilman Jim Freeman, South Idaho Urban Forester Gary Bates, Parks Superintendent Ronnie Campbell, Mayor Rebecca Casper, Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm, and the Lorax unfurl the Tree City USA flag awarded by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the Idaho Department of Lands.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

South Idaho Urban Forester Gary Bates presented Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper with the city's 31st annual Tree City USA award at an Arbor Day ceremony Monday at Ryder Park.

Casper, City Councilman Jim Freeman, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation officials and horticulture students from District 91’s Career and Technical Education Center gathered for the 151st anniversary Arbor Day commemoration.


