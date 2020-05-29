Idaho Falls Fiber has announced reduced prices and new areas for the city's high-speed fiber network. As of Wednesday, the connection charge dropped from $30 to $25. The connection charge coupled with network provider costs means a total of $59.99 per month for internet through the fiber network.
According to Bear Prairie, general manager of Idaho Falls Fiber and Idaho Falls Power, that price could continue to drop as the network is expanded.
“Our commitment is to have fiber access to the entire city built out within four years,” said Prairie in a news release. “Because we are a community-owned utility, the more residents that sign up the more prices will continue to go down for everyone and that’s the benefit of being a community owned network.”
Those interested in joining the fiber network can do so online at idahofallsidaho.gov/1380/Idaho-Falls-Fiber-Network.
Idaho Falls Fiber officials are encouraging residents to sign up for the service even if their area has not yet been connected to the network yet to “help Idaho Falls Fiber determine which areas have the greatest need.”
There are three new areas currently part of the expansion. A map of the network can be viewed on the city’s fiber network webpage. Those three new areas can expect to be connected to the fiber network within six to 12 months.
The fiber network map can be viewed here.