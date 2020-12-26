Thousands of residents in Ammon and Idaho Falls opted to get their internet connections from expanding city-owned fiber-optic networks over the last three years.
The first neighborhoods in Ammon went live with fiber internet access in February 2017. The network now runs past about half the houses in Ammon and will be automatically provided for all upcoming neighborhoods and housing developments. The majority of residents who can hook into the fiber network have done so.
Ammon treats the fiber network as a public utility, which is a relatively new approach to internet service. Residents must opt in to begin receiving the fiber internet and the wires have been laid in the areas with significant early demand. Much of the extension has been made through "local improvement districts" — an Idaho-specific method for expanding infrastructure where property owners pay a lower cost for improvements by joining the project in large numbers.
"For an essential service, everyone pays in for what they use of it and that's what we do with the Ammon fiber model," city technology director Bruce Patterson said. "As the internet becomes essential for more and more people, it makes a lot more sense for what Ammon is doing."
Ammon's success with the fiber network has brought a national spotlight to the city. A report from the Open Technology Institute earlier this year said the city had the most affordable internet connection in the United States and Ammon has a major role in the statewide broadband expansion campaign Imagine Idaho.
Idaho Falls already had the groundwork in place for its public fiber expansion through Idaho Falls Power. The city had offered connections for companies through a fiber network since the early 2000s and all the city's streetlights operate through fiber connections. Idaho Falls' fiber connections are laid alongside the power lines put in by Idaho Falls Power.
Idaho Falls residents began applying for the pilot version of the city program in early 2019 and by October of last year, the City Council had seen enough good results to begin a full expansion of the network. Idaho Falls Power Director Bear Prairie said the grid would add its 1,000th residential user by the end of 2020.
"Work-from-home has been growing more common for years and COVID brought it to the forefront. People are searching for areas that are nice to live in but also meet their broadband utility needs," Prairie said.
Idaho Falls Power expects to make the network available to all parts of the city within the next three years. Patterson said that Ammon's continued expansion is more dependent on how much demand individual neighborhoods have.