As Memorial Day nears, events honoring veterans are filling the calendar.
The Exchange Club of Idaho Falls will hold its annual Field of Honor event for the 10th time this weekend. The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Freeman Park. However, Field of Honor Program Chairman Dan Kahl said that anyone can sign up to volunteer to set up the 1,000 American flags Friday night in the park.
The Field of Honor's goal is to remember and honor veterans and local heroes, Kahl said. Kahl mentioned that the flags also honor first responders, the fire department and the police department. Anybody can sign up to sponsor a flag for $30 on its website, fieldofhonor.net.
"People sponsor flags to honor fallen veterans. Some people will even sponsor flags for teachers, coaches and parents," Kahl said.
Money given through donations and flag sponsors go directly to several nonprofits that Field of Honor supports. According to its website, "Net proceeds from your contribution go to help local veterans, families of veterans, victims of child abuse, and community crime prevention efforts."
Not only does this event remember the lives of those lost serving or currently in service, it hopes to bring awareness to and provide education of child abuse. Kahl said a lot of the proceeds go to victims of child abuse.
"I think the most important thing for people to do on Memorial Day is to take time and remember those who paid the ultimate price. We want to honor the fallen but also all veterans."
The Field of Honor will span three days, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with an invocation and welcome and closing at 4 p.m. Monday with the 1,000 flag pickup. In between these two, there will be events returning that have not happened in two years due to the pandemic.
"For the first time since COVID-19, we are going to have some in-person presentations proceeding the commencement service," Kahl said. "There will be a patriotism display brought in by Compass Academy. There will be entertainment, and some speakers from the American Legion and U.S. Navy will be there."
American Legion Post 56 in Idaho Falls also will host multiple ceremonies on Memorial Day, including placing flags on veterans' graves.
The American Legion, commonly referred to as the Legion, is a nonprofit organization comprised of U.S. veterans. Its headquarters are in Indianapolis, but local posts are all across the U.S. The Legion's goal is to "enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness," according to its website.
Its vision statement is "The American Legion: Veterans Strengthening America."
Retired veteran and former American Legion state Commander Robert Skinner, who has been working with the local Legion for 35 years, said about placing flags on veterans' graves, "This has been happening for many, many years now. It used to be the city who did it, but they decided they didn't have enough manpower. So for about the last 10 years I'd say, we have been doing it."
The Legion will place flags at 9 a.m. Friday at Fielding Cemetery and 12 p.m. at the Vietnam Memorial. On Saturday, the Legion will place flags at 9 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery.