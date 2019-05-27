Crowds packed into the tent in Russ Freeman Park or stood outside with umbrellas. Despite the overcast skies and constant rain, they came out on Memorial Day to honor local soldiers who had been killed and support veterans who came out for the ceremony.
The Exchange Club of Idaho Falls launched the Field of Honor in 2012 and has run the event every year since. Project chairman J.R. Reseich explained that the event and the 1,000 flags planted in the park attracted civilian and veteran visitors throughout the weekend.
"Some of the people have defended us, others are coming to know the cost. It gives them an opportunity to reflect on the service that being a soldier is all about," Reseich said.
This is the first year the Exchange Club has owned the flags placed in the field instead of borrowing them from the chapter in Montana. The flags were purchased with donations collected at the Blue Angels Airshow last summer and a contribution from the Mayor's Fund. Exchange Club members and the American Legion set up the flags early Friday morning in a 20-by-50 grid, with more surrounding the Idaho State Vietnam Veterans Memorial further up the hill.
"It's beautiful. All the rows of flags are mesmerizing," Cathy Bumgarner said.
Bumgarner served with the U.S. Navy between 1980 and 1984 but was not deployed outside the states during her tour. Her husband, Dennis Bumgarner, is a Vietnam veteran who served two tours as a helicopter pilot with the Marine Corps. Dennis remembered having three helicopters shot down while he was piloting them, the third of which resulted in a leg injury that left him hospitalized for months.
Neither Dennis nor Cathy are from Idaho Falls originally and have only attended the Field of Honor ceremony for the last three years. But Dennis knew other soldiers killed in the line of duty in Vietnam and that made the local tribute feel meaningful to him.
"I don't know if any people that I served with were from Idaho. But all of those veterans need to be honored," Bumgarner said.
The list of soldiers being honored has continued to grow in recent years. Veterans read names of fallen soldiers from southeast Idaho and across the state throughout the weekend, ending with 31 who have been killed during the war in Iraq.
The Memorial Day Ceremony officially started at noon and featured music by the Eagle Rock Pipe Band and the Idaho Falls A Capella Chorus. Mayor Rebecca Casper gave welcoming remarks, with a speech focusing on the importance of passing down stories about service and war to the younger generations.
The ceremony's main speech was given by local writer and columnist Jay Gaskill. Gaskill is an unusual choice in some ways; his father served as an Army captain for a supply unit in World War 2, but he didn't serve and is not highly involved with local veteran's groups.
Instead, his speech focused on the experiences he and his wife Robin had while living in New York City during the September 11 attacks. Walking through the Manhattan streets in the aftermath the day after the attack, Gaskill said he was struck by the memorials to the first responders who had been killed and the patriotism that immediately came out of the crisis.
"Only the people who have been exposed to such massive evil have observed the phenomenon of how goodness comes out of everyone else," Gaskill said.
Other events were held in the Idaho Falls area to celebrate Memorial Day. The local branches of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars visited cemeteries in Ammon, Iona and Ucon earlier in the day to post colors and lead events, as well as at the Veterans Memorial and Rose Hill cemetery elsewhere in Idaho Falls.
The field fell silent at 3 p.m. to take part in the National Moment of Silence for soldiers killed in action. Soon after, the ceremony ended and the veterans began taking down the flags and storing them in an Exchange Club trailer until the next Memorial Day.
"It's good to know the people who didn't make it back are being honored. They deserve it," Dennis said.