The in-person events may be canceled for this weekend, but the Field of Honor will be in Idaho Falls for the eighth Memorial Day in a row.
Idaho Falls Exchange Club plans to still display more than 1,000 flags in rows throughout Russ Freeman Park over the weekend. The flags will be planted throughout the park beginning Friday morning by a small group of Exchange Club members, while the American Legion Post 56 places flags around the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
This is the last weekend before groups of more than 10 people are permitted by the Idaho Rebounds schedule, so there will be no food sales, public readings of the names of fallen soldiers or any other events that have usually come along with the Field of Honor. Instead, the major focus for visitors will be a drive-thru observation of the flags, with cars entering on Presto Street at the south end of the park and exiting on Science Center Drive.
"With all the other parades and events that have been canceled, I think people really appreciate that we are going ahead with the field, even if it feels different," said JR Reseich, project chairman for the Field of Honor.
During the weekend a radio broadcast of patriotic music and messages will be played on loop near the park at 95.3 FM. While visitors can leave their cars to walk through the flags or see the military equipment put on display by the National Guard, Reseich said there will be signs posted throughout the park asking people to maintain their social distancing while they do so.
Post 56 Commander Darrel Homer said the American Legion will still do many of its other normal activities for the weekend, but with much smaller groups and no public ceremonies. Legion members plan to lower the flag at the riverside memorial early Friday morning and place flags at veteran's graves in Fielding Memorial Cemetery and Rose Hill Cemetery over the weekend with the Daughters of the American Revolution.
"While it does curtail some of our activities, this does not prevent us from being able to honor those men and women who gave their lives or succumbed to life-endangering injuries after the war," Homer said.
The Memorial Day weekend event also raises money for local child abuse prevention agencies and the Bonneville-Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers through food sales and flag sponsorship. Reseich said that he expected those donations would be lower this year but appreciated the community support they had already received.
To replace the name reading ceremony, the Exchange Club has posted video presentations on the Field of Honor website with the names of all the fallen soldiers from the Civil War to the War on Terror that came from the Idaho Falls area. The videos and other information about this weekend are available at fieldofhonor.net. Donations and flag sponsorships also can be made through the website.