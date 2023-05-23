This weekend, the Idaho Falls Exchange Club and the city of Idaho Falls will host the Field of Honor Memorial Day event in Freeman Park for the 11th time.
Exchange ClubPresident Dan Kahl said the event honors military heroes and more. A thousand American flags will line the grass of Freeman Park to recognize Memorial Day.
Each flag is individually bought and sponsored before it is placed in the ground. The flags have tags placed on them for the hero being recognized. Not only do these flags honor military heroes, they can be bought for any kind of hero in someone's life.
"You can sponsor a flag for a teacher or a coach, whoever your hero might be," Kahl said.
A flag can be sponsored for $30 at fieldofhonor.net. The flags will be set up by community volunteers and Exchange Club members this Friday. They will remain at Freeman Park from Saturday through Monday. After the weekend event, the tag from the sponsored flag, and the the flag itself, can be purchased at the park.
It takes 40 volunteers four hours toset up the flags. Kahl said these efforts have significant impact on the community. The money raised during Field of Honor is donated to different veteran organizations around Idaho Falls, organizations for the prevention of child abuse and domestic violence, southeastern Idaho Crime Stoppers and Bikers Against Bullies.
Field of Honor hopes to honor veterans and those who have fallen while also actively creating a safer community.
"We want to honor our heroes and create a sense of reverence," Kahl said. "We want to bring the community together."
The Field of Honor events begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, opening with the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem. The events will conclude Monday following a moment of silence at 3 p.m.
