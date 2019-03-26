An independent film with close ties to Idaho Falls is premiering Friday night at the Paramount Triplex Theatre.
"Turn It Up," a coming-of-age comedy written, produced and directed by Idaho Falls native Michael Charboneau, is scheduled to premiere 7 p.m. at the Paramount on Niagara Street.
Tickets are available for pre-purchase from the Paramount box office.
The semi-autobiographical film takes place in the summer of 1985 in Idaho Falls and follows the six band members of Attitude Problem, an up-and-coming rock band who headlined that year's Can Jam Festival in Russ Freeman Park.
Charboneau, who graduated from Bonneville High School in 1982, said the film is a reflection of his time as the band's drummer.
"Everybody has a 'remember when' moment in their lives, if it's a summer or a certain memory, and this is my 'remember when,'" Charboneau said. "It has a lot of ’80s nostalgia."
The unrated film, which is expected to receive a rated-R rating by the Motion Picture Association of America, has similarities to films such as "American Pie," "Animal House" and "Dazed and Confused," Charboneau said. It stars Ben Donnelly, Damien Charboneau, Hugo Miranda Vergara, Patrick Killoran, Sean Lytton and Colin Prise.
A news release for the film said, "Steve Lynch, founding member and lead guitarist with the 1980s band 'Autograph,' is an associate producer on the film. Lynch provided his iconic song 'Turn Up the Radio,' for the soundtrack." The band “Autograph” also had ties to eastern Idaho. Keyboardist Steve Isham, a Pocatello native, co-wrote "Turn Up the Radio." Isham died of cancer in 2008.
The film includes 22 songs and recordings from artists during the era, Charboneau said. Production took place last summer in Washington, as Charboneau said "Turn It Up" was not an "inexpensive film by any means."
He did not disclose the budget cost for the film.
"It's an independent film with a substantial soundtrack," said Charboneau, who said the film has received positive reviews from independent critics. "It has the production values of an actual film."
The film recently played in Pasco, Wash., and was previously submitted to the Seattle International Film Festival, according to the film's Facebook page.