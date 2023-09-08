Crowds have returned to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and fairgoers are ready for a day packed with action. Clear skies and warm weather have fueled fair attendance this week following rain Sunday and Monday.
Multiple grandstand events sold out, including country music star Walker Hayes’ Friday night performance and Saturday’s September Slam Demolition Derby to close out the fair.
“We expect to maybe set records the rest of the way out, because everybody’s going to be here,” Eastern Idaho State Fair General Manager Brandon Bird said Thursday. “… We are grateful that we’ve pulled through the rain nicely. There are a lot of great people that came and still enjoyed the fair during that time. But for sure, (this last day), everyone’s going to be here that didn’t come here on rainy days, and it’s going to be really busy fun.”
The fair’s final day kicks off at 9 a.m. with a 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at the Yellow Dairy Show Barn. At 10 a.m., the Jay Ellis Memorial Lil’ Cowpoke Rodeo will be held at the West Events Arena. All buildings and barns are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., including Meet the Animals at the West Events area with milking times at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Butler Amusements Carnival Rides run from noon to 11 p.m.
“There’s lots to do with the carnival, all the free acts and fair food. It’s going to be great!” Bird said. “We’re going to definitely run hard to the end.”
The final races of the pari-mutuel racing and Indian Relay Races National Championship begin at noon at the Bank of Commerce Grandstand.
On Thursday, Marvin Osborne and Willie Kirkaldie received the Keno “Yambasi” Coby Jockey Award for their contributions to the sport of relay racing.
“I’m a fourth-generation horse racer,” said Kirkaldie, a member of the Gros Ventre tribe or White Clay people from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation near Hays, Montana. “My dad used to race horses with his dad, and his dad used to race horses with his dad.
I’m trying to pass it down to my son, who will be a fifth generation.”
The four-time world champion and two-time national champion has raced for more than 25 years, beginning at age 11.
“My folks always had horses, therefore I galloped them and helped train,” he said. “It just meant so much to my grandpa to always see us doing stuff with horses, that we always tried to make him proud.”
The Indian Relay Races have been part of Native American culture for hundreds of years.
“The bands of Natives would steal horses from each other,” Kirkaldie said. “They would keep a fresh horse out there tied to a lone tree. When they came riding by, they would get off their horse that they were chasing the horses with, send him with the rest of the pack and then jump on their fresh one so they could keep swooping around.”
Kirkaldie is a legend in the sport. While he has stepped away from racing since 2012 to focus on his family, he was holding for the Mountain River team in the first heat of the Indian Relay on Thursday.
“The horses connect with a lot of us, like (those) that are autistic or that are ADD. The horses are a lot like us,” Kirkaldie said. “They make us understand how to cope through life a little bit. They’re there for us at times when people don’t understand us.”
In addition to the Indian Relay Races, the fair features plenty of free, top-notch entertainment on several stages and arenas.
“We changed over, and we added Powerhouse which is a percussion, high-energy dance routine. It’s a lot of fun on the Big Dog Solar Free Stage,” Bird said. “Out in West Events, people haven’t seen it, our Off Axis Stunt show is lots of fun to watch. It’s a very unique event that’s full of excitement and energy!”
The Big Dog Solar Free Stage will feature entertainment from noon until 9 p.m., including a Dirt Road Dancing Swing Competition at noon, Powerhouse dancers at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. and thrillustionist David DaVinci at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
The AgWest Farm Credit Free Stage will host the band WildWind at 5 and 8 p.m. and “Master of Comedy Hypnosis” Chris Mabrey at 6 and 9 p.m.
In the West Events Area, Tanna Banana Story & Song Show will perform in “the Backyard” area at 1 and 3 p.m. Off Axis Stunt Show hits the stage with parkour, a trampwall, BMX, scooter stunts and more at 2, 4 and 7 p.m.
In the food court area, Mimelot will be strolling through at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Magician Jeff Martin will be performing on Blue Ribbon Boulevard at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Spray-paint artists will perform across from the Photography/4-H Building at 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
The evening culminates at 7:30 p.m. when a packed house descends on the Bank of Commerce Grandstand for the demolition derby.
