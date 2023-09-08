Crowds have returned to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and fairgoers are ready for a day packed with action. Clear skies and warm weather have fueled fair attendance this week following rain Sunday and Monday.

Multiple grandstand events sold out, including country music star Walker Hayes’ Friday night performance and Saturday’s September Slam Demolition Derby to close out the fair.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.