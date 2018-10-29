Packed with numbers and names, the campaign finance reports filed by the two rivals to be Idaho’s next governor stretch for hundreds of pages and paint pictures of two very different approaches to campaigning for Idaho’s top office.
Both candidates received huge numbers of contributions between May 26 and Sept. 30, the reporting period covered by the most recent Oct. 10 report. Democrat Paulette Jordan got thousands of donations from individuals, both inside and outside Idaho, plus funding boosts from Native American tribes and unions, but she took no corporate or PAC donations.
Republican Brad Little also had a long list of individual contributors, most of them from Idaho, but his biggest donations were from businesses and political action committees, many of which are traditional funders of Idaho campaigns.
Little raised a third more than Jordan, but Jordan spent a third more than Little. Both ended the reporting period with hundreds of thousands on hand for their final campaign push, but also with significant debt.
“She does more with her website and travel, people want to see her,” said College of Idaho political scientist Jasper LiCalzi. “She’s like a rock star when she goes places. … Where Little is a much more traditional campaign, get money from businesses, traditional Republican donors, run an organization-type campaign.”
Jordan’s biggest category of expenses during the reporting period was management services, at 27 percent, followed by travel, at 17.7 percent. Her single biggest expense was nearly $60,000 to American Pride Printing in Coeur d’Alene for signs.
Little’s biggest category of expenses was salaries, at 29.6 percent of his campaign spending during the reporting period, followed by surveys and polls, at 15 percent. His single biggest expense was $35,950 to Moore Information for a poll.
“One thing for Paulette Jordan’s campaign, like in her primary campaign, a lot of it is kind of at the grassroots level,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler, “meeting with people, canvassing, speaking at small events. That requires a lot of travel to get around to all of those places.”
Jordan, who lives in Plummer on the remote Coeur d’Alene Reservation in North Idaho, spent far more than Little on travel; he reported spending just $3,019 on travel, while she racked up $85,434 in travel costs, including $34,344 on airfare alone, $12,788 on chartering small planes, $9,780 on rental cars and $3,082 on gas.
“I’m also not a wealthy millionaire,” she said. “We’re everywhere, traveling every day. It’s a big state. … I think people enjoy a candidate who is listening and is available.” She added, “The main flights we’ve done have been north to south.”
Zach Hauge, Little’s campaign manager, said Little’s put nearly 10,000 miles on his pickup truck campaigning. “Brad has been continuing to meet with voters across the state, to share his vision,” Hauge said.
But as someone who lives and works in the Treasure Valley — Little is Idaho’s current lieutenant governor — he didn’t need to run up airfares, meals or hotel bills to hit campaign events in the state’s population center.
Separate from his campaign, Little also traveled to four remote Idaho locations over the past five months to participate in official “Capital for a Day” meetings with local residents, along with Gov. Butch Otter and other top state officials. Those events came in his official capacity as the state’s lieutenant governor.
“As an office holder, you do have some advantages,” Kettler noted.
In addition to in-state travel, both campaigns reported spending some funds on out-of-state travel, including to Washington, D.C. Jordan said she traveled to speak at the Netroots Nation conference in New Orleans and a women’s leadership conference in D.C., for example. She also spoke to Teen Vogue in New York and at an event and fundraiser in California.
“It’s all to try to draw in more support for Idaho,” Jordan said. “We were very selective.”
Her campaign spent nearly $7,000 on hotels in Idaho, $3,009 in Spokane and $5,964 elsewhere.
“It’s completely unorthodox, and it may look funny on paper,” Jordan said. “How I look at it, people are not going to vote for you based on a TV ad. They’re going to vote for you because they trust you and you’ve taken the time to listen to them.”
Hauge said the Little campaign’s Washington, D.C., expenses came because, “The campaign held various meetings that required overnighting.”
Neither candidate spent much on broadcast advertising and production during the period, at 10 percent or less of their expenses, but Little launched his fall TV advertising campaign the first week of October — just after the reporting period closed.
“This report is a snapshot in time,” Hauge said. “Different spending happens at different times during the campaign.”
Both campaigns spent substantial amounts on outside consulting and service firms, from bookkeeping, media and political consulting to online fundraising, digital strategy and payroll services.
“That’s just a normal part of campaigning,” Kettler said.
Some of the entries in both reports raised questions. Jordan, for example, reported payments to four different firms at the same Novato, Calif., address, identified as general operational expenses, event expenses and management fees. Her campaign manager, Nate Kelly, said that was the address of the campaign’s accounting firm, and the accountant listed her office address as the default for any payments to firms whose addresses she didn’t have at hand. The campaign will be filing an amended report to clarify that, he said.
Jordan also reported several payments to various firms for “management services” that turned out to be for individuals who consulted with the campaign. One, for example, identified as “Thunder Road LLC” in Peru, Vt., was for political consultant Jim Jordan, former campaign manager for the presidential bid of Democratic hopeful John Kerry. “He flew out twice,” Kelly said, when the campaign was having issues with former campaign manager Mike Rosenow. “We hired him to manage Mike. It didn’t work out.”
Little reported two $5,000 contributions on Aug. 16 from US Ecology-Idaho and US Ecology Inc., both at the same Boise address and both for the general election. Idaho limits contributions to $5,000 per election cycle. US Ecology operates a major hazardous waste facility in Grand View, along with operations around the country.
“The checks were from two separate entities,” Hauge said. “After discussing with the Secretary of State’s office, we determined a refund was needed. That refund will be reflected in the next report.”
LiCalzi said the reports overall show that the two candidates are “each playing to their own strengths.”
“Jordan’s strengths are charismatic, in-person, especially for young people and such. Little’s is more traditional organization, business community, like that,” LiCalzi said. “He’s not exactly Mr. Charisma going into crowds and stuff, and she’s not Ms. Organization. I’d be shocked to see either one of them acting like the other one. They’re playing to their strengths.”