Idaho Falls School District 91 held its fourth annual K-12 Art Show on Saturday at Dora Erickson Elementary School, showcasing 200 original works of art.
About 10 schools participated in the show.
“We like to show off our students’ art and what they’re doing in the art programs,” said Christopher Hull, an art instructor at Skyline High School who teaches drawing, digital art and some painting. “… It’s more celebrating what’s being made and showing off what’s going on the in the classroom so the community can see it.”
The students used a wide variety of mediums in creating their masterpieces.
“We have pencil, marker, cut paper, collage, oil pastel, watercolor painting, pottery, plaster casting, found objects, acrylic, oil paint, digital, colored pencils — it just keeps going,” Hull said.
The pieces in the show did not follow a specific theme, although three schools contributed artwork that glowed in the dark under a black light.
“Our primary focus is student voice, so how students can express themselves with the art,” Hull said. “Our secondary (focus) is how students can use the mediums and techniques to help them express the idea.”
At the high school and middle school level, students included artist statements to accompany their creations.
District 91’s art program includes an art teacher in every elementary school. The students have the opportunity to participate at least every other week in the program. Since many elementary schools contain around 600 students, being featured in the show itself is considered an honor. Each school could select 20 works of art to be displayed in the show.
At Longfellow Elementary School, art instructor Tyree Leukhardt starts her lessons teaching the students about a particular artist and technique style for 30 minutes.
“After that lesson, we use that artist and their art for inspiration for a project, and then we do the project for a half an hour,” she said. “It teaches them to think creatively, and to think quickly and on their feet. This is most important thing that they can learn, because whether you are a doctor, a sports person or an artist, you have to think creatively.”
For the show, her students’ created art inspired by Henri Matisse’s shapes and color, Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s lines and shapes, René Magritte’s texture and collage, M.C. Escher’s pattern and value and Georgia O’Keeffe’s composition and scale.
“I think they even surprise themselves sometimes,” Leukhardt said.
