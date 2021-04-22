About 60 wildland firefighters and local firefighters are battling a growing fire west of Firth between the Snake River and Interstate 15 that started Wednesday afternoon.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office issued a message asking the city of Firth to evacuate as a precautionary measure Thursday afternoon. There was particular concern for homes near 700 N and 500 E, according to Sheriff Craig Rowland.
Rowland asked people to stay away from the area to allow fire suppression efforts to proceed unimpaired.
Dubbed the Lavaside Fire, the blaze is estimated at more than 190 acres and firefighters are challenged with dry fuels and heavy juniper, cottonwood and willows in the river bottoms. The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center reported that some firefighters were boated to islands that had caught fire. The fire was 25% contained Thursday morning.
“That just makes for nasty mop-up for firefighters,” said Kelsey Griffee fire mitigation specialist with the Bureau of Land Management. “It’s just time-consuming to get in there and saw all of that up and douse all the heat from it.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it started on private land and moved onto public land aided with breezy conditions. The fire came within a half-mile of structures, causing the Bingham County Sheriffs department to temporarily evacuate some nearby residents.
“It’s a pretty nasty fire for April,” Griffee said. “Normally this time of year before green-up, we do have some fires from escaped field burning, ditch burning or spring debris clean-up type of fires that people are doing. We have wind here, and it’s pretty easy for these burnings to get out of control.”
A dozer and six engines and crews, as well as the Shelley and Firth fire departments, are working the fire.
“We have a handle on it, but it will be a lot of work to fully extinguish all that heat,” Griffee said.
The fire center reported that dry conditions also contributed to another 34-acre fire this week in the river bottoms in the Menan area caused by an abandoned campfire.
“It's definitely unusual to see a couple-hundred-acre fire this time of year,” Griffee said of the Lavaside Fire. “That speaks to how dry it is.”