The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hosting a block party Thursday to raise awareness for fire safety.
The party will be held at Fire Station 1 at 343 E St. from 5 to 8 p.m. According to the news release, the party is based around a campaign entitled, "Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!" and aims to raise awareness of having an escape plan in the event of a fire.
Activities for kids will be available, including games, face painting and fire drills.
In addition to the fire department, the event is also hosted by the Bonneville County Fire Protection District, Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department the U.S. Forest Service, the American Red Cross, The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen and Community Food Basket.