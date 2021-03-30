Local businesses will receive mailers from the Idaho Falls Fire Department this week, asking them to take part in a preventative fire safety program.
Idaho Falls City Council recently enacted an ordinance to launch the Partners in Public Safety Program. The program will create a registry for all businesses in Idaho Falls that need specific fire code permits from the city to operate.
The Partners in Public Safety Program created a series of online forms for business owners to determine if they need to purchase a fire code permit and manage their payment to the city. The fire department will use those forms to inform first responders if they're going to a hazardous location and make it easier to regularly inspect companies.
"That is my job, to minimize the impact to the business community and to minimize the hazard to my firefighters when they respond," Idaho Falls Fire Marshal Scott Grimmett said.
Fire code permits previously had been required by the city and the International Fire Code, so the new program largely serves to streamline the process. Grimmett said that previously the department had gone door-to-door to determine whether new businesses should be applying for permits or needed to get into compliance.
Grimmett said in the past, most businesses that didn't have the fire permit they needed were unaware of the requirement and registered with the city when contacted. If a business actively resists getting the correct permit, the city will escalate to a legal notice. In the worst-case scenario, the business will be cited for fire code violations.
"We prefer to work in partnership with them to self-report what practices they're involved in," Grimmett said.
Annual inspections by the department to renew the fire code permits will be scheduled and prepared for using the new registry.
All companies who need fire code permits are asked to begin their application process by May 15 at the latest. Businesses that don't need the fire code permits are still encouraged to register with the fire department to provide emergency contact information if there is a fire at their site.