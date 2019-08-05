ASHTON — A fire engulfed a home at 1662 Whispering Ridge Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. Two people were home at the time, but no one suffered injury during the incident, reported South Fremont Fire officials.
“I’m not sure what started it, but it was a total loss. Nobody was hurt, but there was a little bit of heat exhaustion,” said South Fremont Fire Fighter Steve Lundquist.
Fremont County Emergency Management said that the warm weather may have contributed to the fire.
"This was a difficult fire as the outside air temperature was 94 degrees and the structure burned incredibly hot and fast due to the heavy fuel loading," it reported
The flames destroyed the structure and required both North and South Fremont Fire Departments work to get it out. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. It wasn’t until around 8:30 p.m., that the last South Fremont Fire Department truck returned to St. Anthony.
"The Fremont County Sherriff's Office and Fremont County EMS also responded to the scene. EMS provided rehab and monitored the firefighters for heat stress and dehydration during the extreme heat," reported Fremont County Emergency Management. "We would like to thank the neighbor who first saw the fire and called 911."