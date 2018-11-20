BLACKFOOT — One of the city's longest running businesses was destroyed by fire early Tuesday.
Don Dewey, owner of Maple Street Laundry & Dry Cleaning, 66 N. Maple St., said his business sustained heavy fire damage and is a "total loss."
Police alerted the fire department about the fire at 12:30 a.m., after seeing heavy smoke rising from the roof, said Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray.
Gray said firefighters spent four hours battling the fire, and the cause is under investigation. Gray said nobody was injured.
Dewey said he'll soon establish a phone number for customers to call to be reimbursed for clothing and other items that were lost in the fire.
"There was so much dry cleaning I had in here — T-shirts, dresses, coats," Dewey said. "Please be patient."
Dewey suspects the fire may have been caused by electrical problems or clothing in a dryer spontaneously combusting. He learned his business was burning at 1:30 a.m. when a deputy stopped by his home, unable to reach him by phone.
Dewey said it was the city's only dry cleaner. His wife, Charlene, and her mother and father, bought the business in 1976. It had been a self-serve laundromat and dry cleaner since the mid-1960s, Dewey said.
He was scheduled to meet with a representative from his insurance company Tuesday and said he and his wife have not decided if they'll reopen the business.
"We're trying to decide," he said.