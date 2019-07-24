A wildfire that broke out near Dubois on Tuesday night has been mostly contained.
The Blue Creek Fire, which was touched off by lightning at 8:30 p.m. about 16 miles west of town, had been 80 percent contained by Wednesday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fire initially was estimated to be 400 acres in size but more accurate mapping and a better view in the morning's light showed it to be only 88 acres. Difficult access impeded initial suppression efforts.
Firefighters will continue suppression efforts and monitor the area for isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds, the Forest Service said. Thirty-one people are on scene bolstering containment lines to prepare for gusty winds and storms that are expected this afternoon. The fire is expected to be 100 percent contained by Wednesday afternoon.