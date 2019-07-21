This year’s Idaho wildfire season has been off to a slow start, although things could heat up as the summer goes on and more of the grass and brush dries out.
“We’ve had a slower start,” said Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee. “We normally start beginning of June in this area.”
This year’s wildfire season started about a month later than usual. There had been 19 this year in eastern Idaho as of July 12, Griffee said. Ten of these fires were human-caused, while nine were started by lightning strikes. Between these fires, about 18,000 acres have burned in eastern Idaho so far. The average is 130,000 acres burning over the course of wildfire season.
“Thankfully, this year, we have not had any injuries, and there hasn’t been any property damage,” she said.
The late and slow start to wildfire season was expected, due to higher than normal levels of moisture keeping vegetation from drying out as quickly as usual. While the sagebrush still has higher moisture levels, Griffee said the grass is starting to dry out, which helped to fan the recent Horse Butte and Lake Channel fires. There could be more fires as the weather gets consistently nicer and more people spend their weekends camping, boating or otherwise recreating. Also, there are usually more lightning storms in August, which could lead to an increase in fires then.
“As things dry out we do expect larger (fires),” Griffee said.
The Horse Butte and Lake Channel fires have been the two biggest locally so far this year. Both were started by lightning July 6 and burned grass and brush on BLM land, the first about 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen and the second seven miles north of Raft River. Griffee said both dry grass and 35 to 45 mph winds helped the fires spread.
“Even though we’re not completely dried out yet, the fires were able to make significant ground,” Griffee said.
Overall, southern Idaho is expected to have an “average” fire season this year and the far northern tip of the Panhandle is expected to have an above-average one due to reduced snowpack and above-average temperatures there, J.T. Wensman, fire bureau chief for the Idaho Department of Lands, told the Idaho Press a week ago.
Out of the human-caused fires in eastern Idaho, some were caused by burning debris on private land and one, in the Menan Buttes, was caused by fireworks. Griffee said the number of fires in that area has been increasing due to human activity — she said there have been six or seven fires there per season over the past couple of seasons, compared to one or two before that.
“That’s been quite the shift,” Griffee said. “Heavier use. And what we see out there is the target shooting and fireworks (and) exploding targets.”
In recent years, Griffee said, exploding targets have been the top reason for human-caused fires, followed by roadside fires sparked by things such as chains or other metal dragging from vehicles or boats or camp trailers. Griffee urged people to check their trailers to make sure nothing is dragging before heading out.
So far fires on state land this year have generally been small and easily controlled, state Lands Director Dustin Miller told the state Land Board on Tuesday. As of July 16, there had been 87 fires and 557 acres burned so far on Idaho Department of Lands-protected lands, including 22 lightning-caused blazes and 64 that were human-caused. The 20-year average for this date is 81 fires, which we’ve exceeded, but nearly 6,200 acres, which we remain far below.
“Post-Fourth of July, you’ve got more people out in the woods, more likelihood of human ignitions happening, and weather patterns, we see a lot more lightning storms moving through Idaho on IDL protection,” Miller told the board.
Some Idaho wildland firefighters have been fighting fires in Canada and Alaska, both of which have been hit hard early in the season.