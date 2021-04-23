The Lavaside Fire west of Firth, whipped by winds, ballooned by more than five times by Friday afternoon causing the Bingham County Sheriff’s office to evacuate nearby homes as a precautionary measure.
Sheriff Craig Rowland said as of Friday one home had been completely destroyed and another had been severely damaged. Several others suffered minor damage and an abandoned mobile home was destroyed.
Estimated at about 200 acres on Thursday, the fire between the Snake River and Interstate 15 grew to about 1,190 acres by Friday afternoon. A Red Cross shelter was set up at A.W. Johnson Elementary for residents asked to evacuate.
Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire crews have been joined by firefighters from Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot, Idaho National Laboratories, Chubbuck and Madison County — about 60 firefighters in all. One hand crew, 13 engines, one dozer and one helicopter are helping with the effort.
Officials said winds and dry fuel and thick growth in the river bottoms added to the challenge fighting the fire.
“Strong winds from the south pushed the fire north creating extreme fire behavior,” according to an Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire news release. “The fire has predominately burned private land and is mapped at 1,192 acres.”
As of Friday afternoon, 25% of the fire was reported contained. Crews were working to protect any nearby structures.
“It’s a pretty nasty fire for April,” said Kelsey Griffee fire mitigation specialist with the Bureau of Land Management. “Normally this time of year before green-up we do have some fires from escaped field burning, ditch burning or spring debris clean-up type of fires that people are doing. We have wind here, and it’s pretty easy for these burnings to get out of control.”