Fire crews worked through the night Wednesday and early Thursday to contain a wildfire about 20 miles west of Idaho Falls.
The Telegraph Fire, which started late Wednesday afternoon of Bureau of Land Management lands north of U.S. Highway 20, and was pushed by high winds and dry vegetation and burned quickly onto Idaho National Laboratory lands, according to a BLM news release.
Several fire departments responded, and by midnight dozers from the INL and BLM had built lines around the entire fire, which had grown to 2,154 acres. The fire was estimated to be about half-contained by late morning Thursday and should be fully contained by 8 p.m. No INL buildings or power lines are threatened. Thursday morning crews were continuing to mop up hot spots and bolster the containment lines, and air resources are on standby at the Pocatello Tanker Base if needed.
“Fire behavior is minimal this morning,” said Incident Commander Farron Kunkel. “Our strategy today will be to strengthen containment lines to withstand the anticipated wind event expected this afternoon.”
The fire is believed to be human-caused, with the exact cause still under investigation. BLM urged the public to take extra precautions while recreating this summer, as hot weather and dry vegetation make for prime fire conditions, and take time to make sure their vehicles are maintained and nothing is hanging or dragging along the road.