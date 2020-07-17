Firefighters are working to contain a fire near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.
The Generic Fire, as it is being called, started around 11:55 a.m. and is burning in grass and brush, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. It was 9.3 acres large as of early Friday evening, and the fire's behavior had subsided to creeping and smoldering, although winds were blowing faster than 30 mph. There are water, retardant or dozer lines around the fire and firefighters expect to have it contained by 6 p.m. The fire ran into the sand dunes, which helped stop the spread, the Forest Service said.
Firefighters from the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Hamer, Madison County and South Fremont fire departments are at the scene. Eight engines, five water tenders, a helicopter, a retardant plane and a BLM dozer worked the fire.
The fire is 15 miles west of St. Anthony and is accessed from the Egin-Hamer road. The cause is still under investigation. No structures are being threatened, nothing has been closed, and the sand dunes are still open to recreation.