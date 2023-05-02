The Grand Teton Council hosted its second annual Cub Scout Expo on Saturday at Tautphaus Park.
Each participant received a passport featuring 16 different booths they could visit to win prizes. Boy Scouts from eight troops manned the stations for the Cub Scouts. The U.S. Forest Service, Snake River Search and Rescue, Salvation Army and Idaho Falls Fire Department provided volunteers who trained the Cub Scouts.
“Expos are a long tradition of Scouting because it gets everybody together,” said Elias Lopez, district director for the council. “It gets the families together. It gets the community together with businesses and nonprofits who help this happen.”
Organizers estimated that 125 to 200 families participated in the event.
The organization has seen significant declines in membership since the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints elected to discontinue its relationship with Scouting in May 2018.
“We lost over 90% of our membership,” Lopez said.
But 1,500 local youth still participate in the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Venturing programs.
“For some reason, everybody thinks Scouting isn’t continuing on,” Lopez said. “What we need to do is change that perception and let our families know Scouting is still relevant and still going on.”
The Scouting organization has adapted by emphasizing family Scouting.
“We’re starting out with smaller units, smaller sponsorships — mainly businesses,” Lopez said. “We are starting to get in with public schools — PTOs and PTAs.”
The organization also is promoting community troops and working with other churches. Youth protection training is required for all of its leaders.
“We definitely want to make sure that our children are going to get the best leaders that will give them every opportunity for them to enjoy crafts, life skills, teaching moments from adult associations — people from all walks of life — dentists, doctors, teachers, people that are retired, Grandmas and grandpas, aunts and uncles,” Lopez said. “They definitely are going to have some great heroes, people to look up to and great examples.”
Girls also are welcome to participate.
Halle Thomas, a 13-year-old Idaho Falls girl, recently completed her Eagle project by planting sod at the T-ball field at Lions Park.
“We pulled out all the weeds, fixed up all the grass and stuff and then edged it, put sod in, and refilled it with dirt,” Halle said. “We also repainted and restained the benches.”
The Scouts involved in Saturday’s expo had fun building campfires, racing pinewood derby cars, building rockets and learning with each other outside, Lopez said.
Cub Scouts serves boys and girls ages 5-10 in gender-separated dens. Scouts BSA is available for both boys and girls ages 11-17 in gender-separated troops. The Venturing program offers all boys, all girls and co-ed crews for youth ages 14-20.
Individuals interested in participating in Scouting can call 208-522-5155 or visit tetonscouts.org.
“Scouting is definitely for us to give back to the community and serve one another,” Lopez said.
