Boy Scouts' fire safety class
Max Christensen (left) and Spencer Rosenberg (middle) from Troop 180 teach the Thomas family fire safety at Saturday’s Cub Scout Expo at Tautphaus Park.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Grand Teton Council hosted its second annual Cub Scout Expo on Saturday at Tautphaus Park.

Each participant received a passport featuring 16 different booths they could visit to win prizes. Boy Scouts from eight troops manned the stations for the Cub Scouts. The U.S. Forest Service, Snake River Search and Rescue, Salvation Army and Idaho Falls Fire Department provided volunteers who trained the Cub Scouts.


