With many of the largest fireworks displays in eastern Idaho canceled, operators of individual fireworks stands are hopeful that smaller events will lead to a boom in sales.
Fireworks were available for purchase in Idaho beginning earlier this month and more than a dozen pop-up locations around Idaho Falls have restarted their sales. Idaho allows the sale of fireworks that stay on the ground or shoot up less than 20 feet, often called "safe and sane" fireworks.
Jennifer Moore has been running fireworks stands in St. Anthony and Idaho Falls for more than a decade. In a normal year, her sales tend to be pretty slow until July 2 and then spike leading into the holiday night.
This year, Moore said her tent on 17th Street saw huge crowds on the first day it opened. The recent rain has slowed things down, but she still said that sales have been up and that people seem to be buying larger fireworks. She attributed the change to the cancellation of the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration amid concerns of large crowds spreading the coronavirus, which was sad for her personally but good for business.
"A lot of people are coming in and spending huge amounts for a big selection. They're not looking for deals as often," Moore said.
Early sales of fireworks also mean that the related fires they frequently cause have also started popping up. The Idaho Falls Police Department put out a fireworks-related blaze in a field off Ammon Road last week, and the Bureau of Land Management has begun issuing reminders that the devices are illegal to set off on federal land.
The fireworks tent operated by Community Youth in Action from the Walmart parking lot on Utah Avenue also has seen steady business over the last few days. This is the third summer the nonprofit has used the tent as a major fundraiser for their local efforts.
Marco Erickson, the program director for CYA, was working in the tent Monday along with two kids. He wasn't sure how much sales had changed since last year, but from what he had heard, there were more visitors from out of state and more plans for local displays.
"We hear people talking about getting together with their neighbors this week and doing their own shows," Erickson said.
Angela Winterton, one of the customers at the Community Youth in Action stand Monday, grew up in Idaho Falls but currently lives in Colorado. She brings her family back to Idaho every year around the Fourth of July to see her parents and set off fireworks that are legal here but not in her home state.
"It was our tradition growing up to go to the falls and see the firework shows, so it's a little sad to not have those this year," Winterton said.
Winterton said that her family planned to set off their own fireworks during a barbecue Monday night as a replacement for the larger events.
Across town, all four stands at Redbox Fireworks in the parking lot of Cabela's were in use. One customer chucked a popper across the lot to test out the noise before purchasing it and an armful of other supplies. Bryan Brusman, who manages the Redbox stands throughout eastern Idaho, said he hoped this summer would continue to be busy.
"Everyone is sick of feeling stuck at their homes. They want to celebrate being American and the privilege of living in America," Brusman said.