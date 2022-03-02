Idaho Falls School District 91 met the first step of a districtwide goal to increase student achievement.
District 91 announced in a Tuesday news release that Temple View Elementary School received level one certification in Marzano’s High Reliability Schools. Temple View is the first school in the district to meet this milestone.
“We are very proud of Temple View Elementary School and its work to achieve (High Reliability Schools) Level 1 certification,” district Superintendent Jim Shank said in the release. “I know this will be the first of many such announcements as we create high reliability schools dedicated to ensuring all students learn the content and skills they need for success.”
Shank’s arrival as the district’s new superintendent this school year came with his goal of adopting the High Reliability Schools framework for each school. In January, District 91 teachers and paraprofessionals took part in a two-day High Reliability Schools summit, which included training sessions about the framework.
The framework was created by Marzano Resources, an education group that provides resources to school administrators. Marzano Resources’ mission is to help transform schools into organizations that take proactive steps to ensure student success based on research for the last 50 years.
The framework includes five levels that educators learn so they can assess, monitor and confirm the effectiveness of their schools. The five levels are:
• Safe, supportive and collaborative culture,
• Effective teaching in every classroom,
• Guaranteed and viable curriculum,
• Standards-referenced reporting, and
• Competency-based education.
Temple View achieved the first level of creating a safe, supportive and collaborative culture with unique initiatives, the release said. These include the school being one of Idaho’s first STEM-certified schools and focusing on project-based learning parent nights each trimester. Additionally, the school partnered with Happyville Farms to provide students with an outdoor, hands-on learning lab and has implemented a full-day kindergarten program which has helped increase students’ scores on state standardized tests.
"I am honored to be a part of this dedicated learning community focused on achievement and authentic experiences that enrich all learners," said Temple View Principal Sarah Childers in the release. "Our parents, teachers and staff are committed to ensuring Temple View students are challenged to meet the rigorous standards and goals that will prepare them for the future. I am so excited to continue this educational journey together."
Schools must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the High Reliability Schools framework, the release said. Certification is determined by Marzano Resources analysts.