Wyoming Game and Fish recently confirmed that an elk taken by a hunter in Grand Teton National Park tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
This is the first elk in northwest Wyoming to test positive for the always fatal disease.
The cow elk was harvested as part of the park’s elk reduction program and tissue from the animal was collected as part of a mandatory testing program.
“The positive test result does not come as a surprise based on the steady progression of the disease westward across the state and the positive result for a mule deer in Grand Teton National Park in the fall of 2018,” the park said in a news release. “A mule deer also tested positive for (chronic wasting disease) in Star Valley in 2016, the Pinedale area in 2017, and two mule deer in the Wyoming Range in 2020.” Some of these areas are only a few miles from Idaho’s eastern border.
The contagious chronic wasting disease is similar to mad cow disease except it affects deer, elk and moose causing a degeneration of the brain. Infected animals become emaciated, lose bodily functions and always die, according to the Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization advise hunters not to consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for chronic wasting disease to avoid risk of human exposure.
Grand Teton National Park is adjacent to several large elk feeding grounds including the National Elk Refuge which swells to several thousand animals each winter.
“Intensive (chronic wasting disease) surveillance of the Jackson elk herd has been ongoing since 2009,” the park said. “Over 4,500 samples have been collected and tested for the entire Jackson elk herd with more than 1,400 samples collected through the park’s elk reduction program alone, and this is the first elk to test positive. State, federal and other agencies within the Jackson and Greater Yellowstone area will continue to coordinate on efforts to address (chronic wasting disease).”
The finding of the disease in elk in the park comes at a time when Wyoming Game and Fish and other federal agencies are discussing the future management of elk feeding grounds in the state. Public comment is currently being taken on the feeding grounds that gather thousands of animals together during the winter and pose the threat of dispersing the disease. There is currently no plan to close the feeding grounds.
More information on Wyoming’s elk feeding grounds can be found at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/elk-feedgrounds.