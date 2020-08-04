The first of this season’s endangered sockeye salmon returned to Stanley Basin Friday. It was a lone female.
On Sunday, sockeye number two arrived after spending two years out at sea.
Idaho Fish and Game is hopeful that at least a hundred more will follow in the next week or so after counting 412 sockeye passing over Lower Granite Dam, the last dam on the lower Snake River.
“Depending on the year and a lot of different factors, our conversion rate is traditionally like a 30 to 40% range over Lower Granite up to the Stanley Basin,” said Roger Phillips, spokesman for Fish and Game. “That's how we guesstimate how many we’re likely to get. That’s kind of the end zone. It doesn’t do us much good to just get them over Lower Granite, we need them all the way up to Stanley.”
Phillips said last year only 17 sockeye returned, which was the lowest number in a decade. In 2018, 113 fish made it to Redfish Lake.
Based on historical conversion rates between Lower Granite and the Sawtooth Basin, Fish and Game estimates about 124 to 165 sockeye would return to the basin this year.
“This year's return over the dam is already the highest since 2016, when 816 fish were counted at the dam,” said Fish and Game’s Brian Pearson.
Idaho’s sockeye salmon were placed on the Federal Endangered Species List in 1991. The total number of sockeye that returned from 1991-99 was 23, including two years when no sockeye returned. At that time a captive broodstock program was started. Idaho has two hatcheries devoted to sockeye – the Eagle Hatchery and Springfield Hatchery west of Fort Hall. Of the fish that return, some go to the hatcheries for broodstock while others are released to spawn naturally in Redfish Lake. From 2010 to 2019, the annual average sockeye returning to Stanley Basin has been 558 fish, Pearson said.
The first fish back this year was a naturally spawned sockeye.
“Because we started out with so few sockeye we have really good DNA analysis on all of them. The first one that came back was naturally produced,” Phillips said.
Phillips said the program to restore sockeye is making progress but is still far from the days when thousands of the dark red spawning salmon would return to Redfish Lake giving the famous waters its name.
“I wouldn’t say it’s on life support because when you compare it to what we had back when these things were put on the Endangered Species List, we were talking single digits every year and double digits when we were lucky,” Phillips said. “So we’re doing considerably better. ... It's still precarious, but we are making progress. We think that we’re heading in the right direction. When you’re talking of a good run of 1,500 fish, that’s pretty darn small.”