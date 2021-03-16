A pilot supporting wildlife studies was flying over the northern part of Yellowstone National Park on Saturday and became the first to report seeing a grizzly bear for 2021.
The pilot reported that the bear was interacting with wolves at a carcass. Although this is the first sighting, park officials have reported seeing grizzly tracks on several occasions during the last two weeks.
“The tracks have been seen over the past two weeks in the northern part of the park,” said Ashton Hooker, of the park’s public affairs office via email.
The park said the first bear sighting of 2020 occurred on March 7.
“Male grizzlies come out of hibernation in early March,” the park said in a news release. “Females with cubs emerge in April and early May. When bears emerge from hibernation, they look for food and often feed on elk and bison that died over the winter. Sometimes, bears will react aggressively while feeding on carcasses.”
Because grizzlies might be a bit grumpy and hungry in early spring, the park reminds visitors that the entire park “from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks around Old Faithful” is bear country.
Several areas within the park are closed to human entry during the spring to protect people and bears.
“The bear management area closures do reoccur every year and are established by our wildlife biologists in areas where there is a high density of carcasses and bear activity,” Hooker said.
Some area closures began last week. Most of the closures last through May and some into June.
“When bears first emerge from hibernation, they look for carcasses at lower elevations and spring vegetation in thermal meadows and south-facing slopes for nourishment,” said Kerry Gunther, the park’s bear management biologist.
The park recommends these guidelines:
• Prepare for a bear encounter with park information at nps.gov/yell/learn/nature/bearreact.htm
• Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it’s accessible.
• Stay alert.
• Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails, and make noise. Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn, or at night.
• Do not run if you encounter a bear.
• Stay 100 yards away from black and grizzly bears. Use binoculars, a telescope, or telephoto lens to get a closer look.
• Store food, garbage, barbecue grills, and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof food storage boxes.
• Report bear sightings and encounters to a park ranger immediately.
“Bear spray has proven effective in deterring bears defending cubs and food sources. It can also reduce the number of bears killed by people in self-defense,” the park said.
To learn about bear management areas that are closed during the spring, go to nps.gov/yell/learn/management/bearclosures.htm.