Eastern Idaho Public Health announced it has confirmed the first reported case of monkeypox in Health District 7.
A news release stated health officials are tracking the patient's contacts and notifying anyone who may have been exposed to the virus. The patient is receiving outpatient treatment.
Monkeypox is a mild disease that causes swelling of the lymph nodes, fever, rash, itchiness. An international outbreak was first reported in May. There have been an estimated 6,000 confirmed cases in the United States.
The virus can spread through contact with sores on a patient's body, bodily fluids, bedding and clothing, or exposure to respiratory droplets via prolonged face-to-face contact. Monkeypox can also be spread by animals, including cats and dogs.
Monkeypox symptoms typically appear between five and 21 days after exposure. A person is contagious from when they begin showing symptoms until the lesions caused by the virus heal.
According to the news release, symptoms typically last between two and four weeks.
Most patients are able to recover without treatment, and the virus is rarely fatal, though it can make the patient more vulnerable to other illnesses.
Monkeypox is preventable via washing hands, and limiting contact with others who have a rash. Anyone with symptoms should call a health care provider before visiting.