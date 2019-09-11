For some, it could be a kibosh on certain high altitude activities. For others, news of the first accumulating snow of the season is reason to do a little celebration dance.
The highest peaks in the Teton Range showed a dusting of snow Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service forecast “1 to 3 inches” for the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains “expect 4 to 10 inches above 10,000 feet” through Wednesday evening.
“I think that’s fantastic,” said Davin Napier, manager at Idaho Mountain Trading in Idaho Falls. “It gets me excited. I’m not too surprised to hear this news.”
The weather service was predicting the “first accumulating snow of the season” in Yellowstone National Park in the Yellowstone Lake area, Mammoth Hot Springs and Old Faithful areas “through Wednesday.”
“A potent early fall storm will deliver significant amounts of precipitation to (Yellowstone), of 1 to 2 inches of snowfall,” the forecast said. “Hikers and campers should prepare for winter conditions.”
Grand Teton National Park backcountry rangers reported a light layer of snow and ice covering the mountains above 11,500 feet on Tuesday.
“Expect to find much more challenging winter conditions on the Grand and other high peaks,” the report said. “If hiking or backpacking in the mountains, it's that time of year to be prepared for much wetter and colder conditions. Be sure to pack plenty of extra layers.”
Grand Targhee saw a flurry of snow early Tuesday morning.
“It was snowing sideways with a bit of accumulation on the top terminal,” said Jennie White, the resort’s marketing director. “It’s looking pretty clear right now. If we get snow today, it will be the first snow of the season. I don’t know if it will stay up high, the weekend is supposed to be pretty nice.”
White said it’s not unusual for this time of year.
“We always see some snow in September,” she said. “Sometimes we even see snow in August. Usually around Labor Day we see the first set of snow or really cold temperatures that set in. It can always turn around and we can have a nice October. We’ll definitely see the trees start to change and the aspens start to turn yellow.”
For some, the change in the weather is a sign of good things to come.
“Personally, one of my most favorite times to ride a bike is fall, in that morning brisk air or even the evening brisk air,” Napier said. “It’s wonderful with the fall leaf colors. When it comes down to it I get pretty excited about winter coming.”